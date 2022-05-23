TNX open up about P NATION seniors HyunA and Jessi's advice

TNX is the first idol group of P NATION in a sea of established, famous artists. Naturally, the youngest idols receive words of inspiration and advice from seniors while preparing for their debut. The six-member group comprises Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. HyunA and Jessi advised them recently, and TNX members opened up about it in a presser on their debut.

With the idol group debuting directly under legendary K-pop superstar PSY, high expectations are bound to be.

At their debut mini-album Way Up’s press showcase, Junyeok spoke about Jessi and Hyuna’s advice as they ran into each other at the P NATION building.

P NATION’s boy group TNX talks about the advice they received from senior artists

PSY’s boy group from the survival program LOUD debuted on May 17 with the mini-album Way Up with the decisive title track MOVE. The group held a media showcase hours before the album’s release and opened up about many things that the world would have been curious about.

PSY’s label, P NATION, is currently home to famous artists such as Crush, Heize, Dawn, etc. However, it was the first time the agency debuted an idol group, which naturally increased expectations.

At the showcase, TNX members shared that the seniors advised them on managing their mental health, stress on stage, and much more. The conversation started with the host asking if they’d run into other P NATION seniors in the building, to which Junhyeok replied that they had met them multiple times.

“They told us about how to give a great performance on stage, how to be less nervous on stage, how to care for our mental state, and how we should deal with life as a singer. We really appreciate them.”

Later, HyunA showed just how supportive she was of her juniors by uploading an Instagram story of the newly debuted group performing with the caption,

“Eat well and cheer up. Fighting!”

The ZOOM singer Jessi also posted multiple stories cheering and supporting her juniors.

Meanwhile, the group also revealed their fandom name at the media showcase. Complimenting the three letters of the group’s name, their fandom will be called THX, an abbreviation for ‘Together witH TNX.’

Fan reaction to the MOVE debut

Nearly a week after its release, TNX’s MOVE music video amassed 5.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The group has sharp, synchronized choreography with powerful anthem-like instrumentals fitting their grand entry into the K-pop industry.

Audiences who have followed the group since their pre-debut era - the LOUD era - were ecstatic to see the group debuting. Reactions to the group were majorly positive, focusing on their dance moves.

Among the seven members who won LOUD, one was the highly-talented 13-year-old Tanaka Koki. However, the internet disliked the idea of a mere 13-year-old debuting in the cutthroat industry. Later, P NATION announced that Tanaka Koki would receive more training and debut later.

TNX’s Way Up comprises five songs, two of which were created by the members. We On were composed and arranged by Hwi, while Kyungjun and Junhyeok wrote the lyrics. The track Your Favorite Melody was another track Hwi worked on and composed back in April last year.

