TNX open up about P NATION seniors HyunA and Jessi's advice

Clockwise: TNX, Jessi, and HyunA (Images via @TNX_official/Twitter, @jessicah_o/Instagram and @hyunah_aa/Instagram)
Afreen Khan
Modified May 23, 2022 12:48 PM IST
News

TNX is the first idol group of P NATION in a sea of established, famous artists. Naturally, the youngest idols receive words of inspiration and advice from seniors while preparing for their debut. The six-member group comprises Taehun, Kyungjun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun. HyunA and Jessi advised them recently, and TNX members opened up about it in a presser on their debut.

With the idol group debuting directly under legendary K-pop superstar PSY, high expectations are bound to be.

At their debut mini-album Way Up’s press showcase, Junyeok spoke about Jessi and Hyuna’s advice as they ran into each other at the P NATION building.

P NATION’s boy group TNX talks about the advice they received from senior artists

Junhyeok talking about HyunA and Jessi at Showcase 😊#TNX #티엔엑스 #HyunA #현아 #제시 #Jessi https://t.co/kbIbJolDTd

PSY’s boy group from the survival program LOUD debuted on May 17 with the mini-album Way Up with the decisive title track MOVE. The group held a media showcase hours before the album’s release and opened up about many things that the world would have been curious about.

PSY’s label, P NATION, is currently home to famous artists such as Crush, Heize, Dawn, etc. However, it was the first time the agency debuted an idol group, which naturally increased expectations.

At the showcase, TNX members shared that the seniors advised them on managing their mental health, stress on stage, and much more. The conversation started with the host asking if they’d run into other P NATION seniors in the building, to which Junhyeok replied that they had met them multiple times.

“They told us about how to give a great performance on stage, how to be less nervous on stage, how to care for our mental state, and how we should deal with life as a singer. We really appreciate them.”

Later, HyunA showed just how supportive she was of her juniors by uploading an Instagram story of the newly debuted group performing with the caption,

“Eat well and cheer up. Fighting!”
[INSTAGRAM] 220517@/hyunah_aa Instagram Story Update."Eat well and Cheer up. Fighting 💪💪"WAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TheNewSix #티엔엑스 https://t.co/5hWaeW8XqU

The ZOOM singer Jessi also posted multiple stories cheering and supporting her juniors.

[INSTAGRAM] 220517@/jessicah_o Instagram Story Update."@TNX_Official the song is out!!! Please give a lots of love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"&"Let's go @TNX_Official"WAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TheNewSix #티엔엑스 https://t.co/Qy8R74j9Jt

Meanwhile, the group also revealed their fandom name at the media showcase. Complimenting the three letters of the group’s name, their fandom will be called THX, an abbreviation for ‘Together witH TNX.’

Fan reaction to the MOVE debut

it’s this move right here for me. #TNX #TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TNX_DEBUT #TNX_MOVE https://t.co/knJfHd8Jyv

Nearly a week after its release, TNX’s MOVE music video amassed 5.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The group has sharp, synchronized choreography with powerful anthem-like instrumentals fitting their grand entry into the K-pop industry.

Audiences who have followed the group since their pre-debut era - the LOUD era - were ecstatic to see the group debuting. Reactions to the group were majorly positive, focusing on their dance moves.

I still can't believe😭 it's just feels like yesterday that I'm still voting for TEAM PNATION on SBS, and now we're finally voting for TNX in every music show awards😭❤WAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TheNewSix #티엔엑스@TNX_Official @TNX_twt https://t.co/lxS3KdxyHy
I just love this moment please Hwi did the legs swing so smoothly 😭💕✨#Inkigayo #Sbs #TNX #TheNewSix #TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TNX_DEBUT #Hwi #180sec #KPOP #kpoptwt https://t.co/45RSjNHjcP
.@TNX_Official is currently trending at #5 (+2) on MelOn Real-Time Search!WAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TheNewSix #티엔엑스 https://t.co/ZnlhsCdIxx
SCREAMED ON TOP OF MY LUNGS WHEN EUNHWI RAPS “THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING TO THE PASSENGERS” 😭🔥WAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW #TheNewSix #티엔엑스@TNX_Official @TNX_twt https://t.co/8WGBpwvXkW
CONGRATS ON YOUR DEBUT MY BOYS!!@TNX_Official #TNX_DEBUT #TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW https://t.co/bPy1Tv18hY
I'm sorry to my family but I'm going to be singing "bikyeora bikyeo" all dayWAY UP WITH TNX#TNX_비켜_OUT_NOW#TheNewSix#티엔엑스@TNX_Official @TNX_twt

Among the seven members who won LOUD, one was the highly-talented 13-year-old Tanaka Koki. However, the internet disliked the idea of a mere 13-year-old debuting in the cutthroat industry. Later, P NATION announced that Tanaka Koki would receive more training and debut later.

TNX’s Way Up comprises five songs, two of which were created by the members. We On were composed and arranged by Hwi, while Kyungjun and Junhyeok wrote the lyrics. The track Your Favorite Melody was another track Hwi worked on and composed back in April last year.

