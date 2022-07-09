Tony Sirico net worth: Sopranos star's fortune explored as he dies aged 79

Actor Tony Sirico passed away on July 8 at the age of 79. His manager Bob McGowan revealed the news and said that Sirico was a loyal client as well as a good friend.

Although his cause of death remains unknown, Sirico, whose net worth is estimated to be nearly $8 million, suffered from dementia for the last few years. Further details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

🕉Stevie Van Zandt☮️ @StevieVanZandt RIP Tony Sirico. Legendary. Silvio’s best buddy “Paulie Walnuts” in The Sopranos, Frankie “The Fixer’s” older brother Antonino “Father Tony” Tagliano in Lilyhammer. A larger than life character on and off screen. Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Tony Sirico. Legendary. Silvio’s best buddy “Paulie Walnuts” in The Sopranos, Frankie “The Fixer’s” older brother Antonino “Father Tony” Tagliano in Lilyhammer. A larger than life character on and off screen. Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/pAkDnqfLEs

Tony Sirico’s net worth explored

Also known as Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr., he gained recognition for his performance as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos. He also made a few appearances in some of Woody Allen’s films.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Sirico’s net worth was estimated to be around $8 million. Details on his assets are not available, but it is worth noting that Sirico earned quite a lot of money from his career in the entertainment industry.

Tony Sirico accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

He made his debut as an extra in the 1974 film, Crazy Zoe, and his first acting coach was Michael Gazzo. Sirico has played the role of a gangster in several films including Goodfellas, Mob Queen, Mighty Aphrodite, Love and Money, Innocent Blood, Fingers and The Pick-Up Artist. He was also part of films like Hello Again, Wonder Wheel, Bullets over Broadway, The Search for One-Eye Jimmy, The One Man Jury, Defiance and many more.

Sirico played the role of a policeman in films like Dead Presidents and Deconstructing Harry.

While he became popular for his role as Paulie Gualtieri in The Sopranos, it wasn't the role he had originally auditioned for. Sirico auditioned for the role of Uncle Junior with Frank Vincent. However, that role was given to Dominic Chianese and the creator of the series David Chase offered Sirico the role of Paulie.

Tony Sirico also voiced the character of Vinny Griffin in three episodes of Family Guy in 2013. He made a live-action cameo in one of the episodes where he threatened Stewie, who insulted Italians and called them ridiculous people. He then made a cameo appearance at the end of the first episode of the show’s 15th season.

Tony Sirico’s legal problems before becoming an actor

Sirico was raised in the Brooklyn, East Flatbush, and Bensonhurst neighborhoods. His brother Robert Sirico is a Catholic priest.

Prior to his acting career, Tony was arrested around 28 times and several charges were imposed against him including disorderly conduct, assault, and robbery.

He was arrested at a restaurant in February 1970 with a .32 caliber revolver in his possession. Sirico was charged with extortion, coercion, and felony weapon possession in 1971 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

A court transcript once revealed that Tony Sirico owned a discotheque in Manhattan and was also charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He was approached by an acting troupe that had ex-convicts who inspired him to try acting and discussed his earlier life in the 1989 documentary, The Big Bang.

