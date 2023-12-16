"TOTALLY DESERVED!": Fans celebrate as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo reigns December K-pop boy group member brand reputation rankings at No. 1

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo topped the December boy group member brand reputation rankings list at No. 1. Fans of the singer are over the moon watching him take over the rankings list.

The Candy Sugar Pop singer attained a score of 3,189,855 brand reputation index value, with a 994,784 participation index value, 524,758 media index value, 962,820 communication index value, and 707,493 community index value. Furthermore, his positivity-negativity rate was also revealed to be 86.24 percent inclined towards positive reactions.

Fans were unable to contain their excitement when Cha Eun-woo dominated the rankings list. Many of them celebrated this special moment on social media by saying, "TOTALLY DESERVED!"

Fans reacted to Cha Eun-woo ranking No. 1 on K-pop boy group members' Brand Reputation rankings (Image Via @usomitsu/X)

“A good day to be a charm”: Fans reacted to Cha Eun-woo ranking No. 1 on K-pop boy group members' brand reputation rankings

On December 16, the Korean Business Research Institute released the list of idols who made it to the brand reputation of K-pop groups’ members. The analysis of the same was conducted with the use of big data collected between November 16 and December 16.

The True Beauty actor rose from the third spot to the first spot compared to last month's analysis. Some of the high-ranking phrases associated with Cha Eun-woo were revealed to be “A Good Day to be A Dog," "Park Gyu-young," and "Genius Face."

Other highly ranking terms for Cha Eun-woo were "Good-looking," "Handsome," and "Cool." To express their excitement, fans use social media trending phrases like "CONGRATULATIONS IDOL CHA EUNWOO." Here are some of the reactions:

Fans reacted to Cha Eun-woo ranking No. 1 on K-pop boy group members' Brand Reputation rankings (Image Via @lafiet/X)

(Image Via @ramy_force/X)

(Image Via @le-suho/X)

(Image Via @forever_coke21/X)

(Image Via @van_0ss/X)

(Image Via @melwascharmed/X)

(Image Via @beckycullpatt/X)

BTS members Jungkook Jimin and other K-pop idols on the brand reputation rankings list

The BTS members Jungkook and Jimin made it to the top three on the individual brand reputation rankings list. The maknae of the septet took the second spot on the list with a score of 2,940,286 brand reputation index value. Meanwhile, Jimin ranked No. 3 with a score of 2,748,418 index value.

Former Wanna One member Ong Seung-woo took the fourth spot impressing fans while serving in the military. Recently appearing in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam-soon, the singer-turned-actor has displayed his amazing acting skills.

Fans reacted to Cha Eun-woo ranking No. 1 on K-pop boy group members' Brand Reputation rankings (Image Via @ongly_one/X)

Fans were surprised as he is currently fulfilling his national duties and not active in the entertainment industry. However, he has ranked No. 4 on the list with an impressive score of 2,069,242 brand reputation index values.

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has made it to the list at No. 5 with a score of 1,860,136. Making it to the top ten of the list are former Wanna One member Kang Daniel, Super Junior Kyuhyun, EXO Baekhyun, former Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon, and BTS leader RM rounding up the list.