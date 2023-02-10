Trey Songz net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he faces $25 million lawsuit

A new lawsuit was recently filed against American rapper Trey Songz. Rolling Stone reported that a woman named Jane Doe has accused Songz of r**ing her at a party in 2016. She originally filed a lawsuit last year in February, but it was dismissed when the rapper’s team claimed their lawsuit was statute-barred.

Doe mentioned in both situations that she had consensual s*x with Songz several times. However, the singer r**ed her at a party when she requested him to stop. According to Doe, she was admitted to the hospital by her driver where she had to undergo treatment and counseling for s*xual assault.

She further stated that Songz harassed her at another event where she was thrown out by security. Doe said that although she attempted to shift to another region, she was threatened by someone close to Songz to stay in the same place. Additionally, Doe has mentioned the names of Songz, Atlantic Records label, Trey's manager, Kevin Liles, and Kevin's record label, 300 Entertainment, in her lawsuit.

🤴🏾 @ayo_tim damn trey songz got another lawsuit? 🤦🏾‍♂️ damn trey songz got another lawsuit? 🤦🏾‍♂️

She has made several other accusations linked to s*xual assault, s*xual intimidation, and physical violence. While speaking to Rolling Stone, Doe’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, said that the case is about a survivor of s*xual assault who dares to speak against it. He continued:

“It’s also very much about the systematic s*xual abuse in the music industry and the complicity of the music industry in silencing survivors of s*xual abuse. It is virtually impossible to believe that these executives did not and did not know about the institutionalized s*xual abuse.”

The majority of Trey Songz's wealth comes from his established career as a musician

Over the years, rapper Trey Songz has gained recognition for the hit songs and albums he has released. He has also been featured in a few films, all of which contributed to his present wealth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 38-year-old rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Songz released his first album, I Gotta Make It, in July 2005, which reached the 20th spot on the US Billboard 200 and sixth on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. This was followed by Trey Day in October 2007, which also received a similar response.

He continued to release more albums, such as Ready, Passion, Pain & Pressure, Chapter V, Trigga, Still Mr. Steal Your Girl, and Tremaine the Album. His last album was titled Back Home, and it was released in October 2020. The album grabbed the 15th spot on the US Billboard 200 and ninth on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

In addition, Trey Songz has released two EPs, titled Inevitable and Intermission I & II. He has also released several mixtapes, including In My Mind, Anticipation, Anticipation II, Anticipation III, To Whom It May Concern, Trappy New Years, and more.

Apart from that, Songz is known for his singles like Gotta Make It, Wonder Woman, Last Time, I Need a Girl, Say Aah, Already Taken, Love Faces, Unusual, Heart Attack, Foreign, Slow Motion, and About You, among others.

The rest of Songz’s earnings have come from a few films, where he has appeared in Queen of Media, Preacher’s Kid, Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baggage Claim, Blood Brother, and S*x Crimes. Besides, the rapper has been featured on a few TV shows, including Lincoln Heights, When I Was 17, Trey Songz: My Moment, and Total Divas.

Poll : 0 votes