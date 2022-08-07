Tributes pour in for Jô Soares as Brazilian comedian dies aged 84

Famous comedian and musician Jô Soares recently passed away on August 5 at the age of 84. The news was revealed by his ex-wife, Flavia Pedra, who wrote on social media:

“You are proud of everyone who shared life with you in some way. I thank the Lords of Time and Space, for giving me luck to let our lives intersect. Thank you for the asthmatic laughs, for our homes in my way, for the trips to the chicest and most cheesy places, for the amount of movies, which you thought it was lucky I didn’t remember to see again, and for the indecent amount of ice cream that we had watching.”

RIP to Brazilian TV legend Jô Soares, 84. A staple of conservative, mainstream TV for decades, after treating Dilma Rousseff respectfully on his late night talk show during the lead up to the 2016 coup, he was targeted in a smear campaign and forced off of Globo TV network.

Detailed information on Jô’s funeral is yet to be revealed.

Jô Soares was suffering from pneumonia and was receiving treatment at the Sirio Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo since July 28, 2022. However, the exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Family members have not disclosed for how long Soares was suffering from the disease and if he had any other health problems in the past.

A brief look at Jô Soares' life and career

Born on January 16, 1938, Soares was a well-known comedian, talk show host, author, and musician. He was fluent in five languages – Portuguese, English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

He initially aimed to become a diplomat by following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather but eventually went back to Brazil to join acting classes. He finished his schooling during the 50s at a boarding school in Switzerland.

Jô Soares was famous for his appearances on television (Image via deibsonsilvaof/Twitter)

Soares made his debut by working in musical films in 1954 and his television career started in 1958. He worked on films like O Homem do Sputnik followed by Vai Que e Mole.

He was then cast in the famous television series, A Familia Trapo in 1967 followed by three more comedy shows – Face Humor, Nao Faca Guerra, Satiricom, and Planeta dos Homens.

Jô was the producer, director, and lead actor of the 1976 film, O Pai do Povo. He joined Globo TV in 1970 and played various characters in Viva o Gordo. He then joined SBT and created another show, Veja o Gordo, alongside hosting the talk show, Jo Onze e Meia.

Soares returned to Globo TV and created the show, Programa do Jo. He also wrote several novels like O Xango de Baker Street, O Homem Que Matou Getulio Vargas and Assassinato na Academia Brasileira de Letras.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jô Soares had become a familiar name in the entertainment industry in recent years for his frequent appearances in film and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

flyingtuga @flyingtuga1 One of the best out there, Brazilian humorist, talk show host Jô Soares dies at 84

#NFTS Song out now - RIP to Brazilian TV legend Jô Soares, 84. A staple of conservative, mainstream TV for decades, after treating Dilma Rousseff respe

Cris @CrisFerreira73

“They say your life flashes upon your eyes when you die, make it worth watching again”

RIP Jo 🥺

"They say your life flashes upon your eyes when you die, make it worth watching again"

RIP Jo 🥺

Jo Soares died last night. He was one of the smartest wittiest comedians in the world.

xand @xndco rip to a real legend jo soares rip to a real legend jo soares

ele @brenorzc15 rip jo soares rip jo soares

Tom Soares @tommyverse twitter.com/thiago_p/statu… Thiago Pasqualotto @thiago_p Passamos madrugadas assistindo ele. E em uma madrugada ele nos deixou. Obrigado por tanta arte, Jô Soares! Beijo do gordo! Passamos madrugadas assistindo ele. E em uma madrugada ele nos deixou. Obrigado por tanta arte, Jô Soares! Beijo do gordo! https://t.co/aip3kDGUr8 Heartbroken by this news. Jô Soares was truly a LEGEND, an intelectual and an active voice against many of the injustices that befell the Brazilian people during the dictatorship. Sad day for our country. RIP. Heartbroken by this news. Jô Soares was truly a LEGEND, an intelectual and an active voice against many of the injustices that befell the Brazilian people during the dictatorship. Sad day for our country. RIP. ❤️🇧🇷 twitter.com/thiago_p/statu…

raulindo🌹 @rau_mid rip jo soares da goat no cap rip jo soares da goat no cap

vagina Penis @penis8_vagina RIP JO SOARES RIP JO SOARES

léozil @botafogunner dia de arsenal, rip jo soares dia de arsenal, rip jo soares

He tied the knot thrice and had a son, Raphael, who died in 2014.

