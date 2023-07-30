tripleS 2023 Authentic LOVElution in US tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & more 

tripleS have announced a new tour, "Authentic LOVElution," scheduled to take place from September 23, 2023, to October 14, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. It will be the band's first in the US and a part of their first world tour as well.

The band announced the new tour via their official Twitter handle, which is in support of the girl group's latest EP of the same name.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting July 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The tour will start in Atlanta and end in Los Angeles

tripleS are set to release their latest project, Authentic LOVElution, on August 17, 2023. The group will embark on their first world tour to support and build momentum for their newest album after its release, with the first leg being their recently announced US tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the tripleS US tour is given below:

September 23, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Tabernacle

September 24, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania, at Santander Performing Arts Center

September 28, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Riviera Theatre

October 1, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Town Hall

October 3, 2023 – Tysons, Virginia, at Capital One Hall

October 5, 2023 – Akron, Ohio, at Goodyear Theater

October 7, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at Uptown Theater

October 9, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

October 11, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Will Rogers

October 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Pasadena Civic Center

tripleS debut EP was released in February 2023

tripleS was formed as a collaboration between Jeong Hye-rin, Kim Nakyoung, Lee Ji-woo, Seo Da-hyun, Kim Soo-min, Kaede, and Kim Chae-yeon, as well as other rotating members, as part of a project by the label MODHAUS. The girl group aims to decentralize K-pop and allow fans a greater level of control over the content creation process.

Group members are rotated into sub-units and solo acts based on fan voting, with each sub-unit a fantasy concept project called dimension. To further digitize and decentralize the production process, the content of each dimension is released via NFT photo cards.

The group released their debut EP, Assemble, on February 13, 2023. The EP was distributed by Kakao Entertainment and peaked at number 10 on the Korean album chart. The EP sold more than 49,000 copies after its release.

The group had their most successful project with their third EP, Aesthetic, which was released on May 4, 2023. The EP peaked at number 8 on the Korean album chart and has sold more than 51,000 copies since its release.