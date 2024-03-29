"TRULY WON IN LIFE": Fans hilariously react to a viral interaction between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and a STAY dressed as an eggplant at their fan meeting

On Friday, March 29, Stray Kids' Hyunjin went viral for his interaction with an audience member who was dressed up to the group's fan meeting as an eggplant. Stray Kids rolled out the first day of their three-day fan meeting event, SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL, at the KSPO Dome.

During a livestream before the event, Hyunjin stated that if any STAY dressed up an eggplant to their upcoming fan meeting, he'll blow a kiss in their direction. While the idol himself didn't take his word much seriously, both he and other netizens were shocked to see that a STAY, indeed, dressed up as an eggplant. One of the netizens reacted to the incident with:

She also accessorized her costume with SKZOO dolls, making it quite the idol STAY outfit. When Hyunjin spotted her at the venue, he was more than delighted and his face immediately lit up. He also remembered his promise and blew several kisses in her direction. Additionally, the idol also used his chance to take a picture with an audience member to capture his moment with the STAY who dressed up as an eggplant.

Fans love the adorable interaction between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and a STAY who dressed as an eggplant in their recent fan meeting

On March 29, Stray Kids rolled out the first event of their three-day fan meeting concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul, Stray Kids 4th Fan Meeting SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL. Given that the event is considered a moment of celebration between the K-pop idols and their fans, STAYs were extremely thrilled about the same.

However, the event only became all the more special after fans witnessed the adorable interaction between Hyunjin and an audience member. On March 20, for his birthday, the idol kickstarted a livestream to spend some time with his friends. During the livestream, the idol also stated that if any STAY comes to the event dressed as an eggplant, he'll blow a kiss in their direction.

On the first day of the event, several fellow attendees spotted a fan entering the venue dressed up as eggplant and netizens were already excited and curious about Hyunjin's reaction. A STAY also posted about the fan entering the venue on Weverse tagging the idol and asking him to find her at the event. The idol replied saying that he'll definitely look out for her.

Cute.. (cutely). Ha, I’ll give you a flying hand kiss

Midway through the event, the idol spotted the fan and immediately burst into giggles. The idol seemed happy to meet the STAY and waved several times in her direction.

He also kept his promise and blew many kisses to the fans' reactions. Just when fans saw the interactions between the idol and the eggplant-dressed STAY, the two even got the chance to click a picture together. During the event, the idol had a task to take a selfie with a fan who had a Jiniret, which is Hyunjin's SKZOO doll.

Given that the STAY dressed in eggplant also accessorized her outfit with the SKZOO dolls, the idol conveniently took the opportunity to click a picture with her. Fans loved the entire interaction between the two and given that Hyunjin hates eggplants, it made the moment all the more special and hilarious.