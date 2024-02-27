"Trynna get some clout off Megan": Drake slammed online over seemingly supporting Tory Lanez

Drake went viral on social media on Monday, February 26, after posting a story featuring Tory Lanez with the caption "3 you." Several netizens believed that this was a call for Lanez to be freed from jail after he was sentenced to 10 years in August for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Drake's apparent support for Tory Lanez drew a lot of criticism from a plethora of Megan Thee Stallion fans who accused the rapper of trying to get "clout off Megan."

Drake receives backlash for seemingly supporting Tory Lanez (Image via X/@kiyahdon)

Netizens criticize Drake for seemingly supporting Tory Lanez

Expand Tweet

On Monday, February 26, the rapper took to Instagram to post a story featuring a picture of Tory Lanez. His caption read "3 you," which many believed was a call to free Lanez as "3" could symbolize broken handcuffs and "three" rhymes with free.

This comes after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in August for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. In December 2022, Lanez was convicted and charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, as per CBS News.

Social media users, especially fans of Megan Thee Stallion were outraged by Drake apparently showing support to the convicted Tory Lanez. Many were left confused about why he was supporting someone who officials found guilty of shooting another person as they took to the comments section of @DailyLoud's post to react to the rapper's story.

Netizens react to the rapper's story (Image via X)

Netizens react to the rapper's story (Image via X)

However, a few social media users also supported the God's Plan artist as they claimed that Lanez was innocent.

Netizens react to the rapper's story (Image via X)

Netizens react to the rapper's story (Image via X)

Netizens react to the rapper's story (Image via X)

Drake vs Megan Thee Stallion

This is not the first time, the Passion Fruit hitmaker has supported Lanez or been against Megan Thee Stallion. He appeared to take shots at Megan in the track Circo Loco from his and 21 Savage's collaborative album, Her Loss in 2022. Drizzy said in the first verse of the track:

"This b***h lie 'bout gettin shots but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke but she still smilin'."

Megan seemed to have indirectly responded to her being mentioned in the track in a November 2022 tweet, in which she stated:

"Stop using my shooting for clout b***h a*s N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her."

She further stated in another tweet:

"People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f**k it bye."

The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case was a high-profile one. A large section of the music industry supported Megan while another section claimed that Tory was innocent. However, he was found guilty on three charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.