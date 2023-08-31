"Turn the grill on": Dua Lipa grilling shrimp video sparks hilarious reactions over glaring gaffe

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa recently faced online trolling after her grilling shrimp video went viral. The Dance the Night artist has been spending her summers traveling across Europe and has been sharing all her adventures with her fans and followers on Instagram.

In fact, for her 28th birthday (on August 22) she took a trip to Ibiza with her family and friends. There, she was apparently trying to grill shrimps in a video shared by her sister Rina Lipa on her Instagram story.

However, it did not take long for the netizens to figure out that the grill was not on and there was no fire burning, even as Dua Lipa was seen turning over the shrimps on it using tongs. Not only that but the social media users were confused with the musician’s choice of piling the shrimps on top of one another while trying to grill them.

Soon, the video became a talking point on social media with many theorizing that Lipa had no intention of grilling shrimps but was instead staging a video for attention. Regardless, the clipping has garnered traction online, with a netizen commenting under @PopCrave’s tweet:

“It’s cooking in the sun, give it time”: Netizens have wild reactions to Dua Lipa’s grilling shrimp video

As per the eagle-eyed netizens, Dua Lipa’s grill was not on, even while she tried to flip over the shrimps. Besides, the internet sleuths also noticed that she was putting the shrimps too close or on top of each other on the grill, which was an unusual way to smoke up food items.

As a result, many people surmised that the video was just for show and that Lipa was not really intending to grill shrimps and didn’t even know how to go about it. Others even said she was fake grilling shrimps for clout.

The footage has been trending on the internet and attracting hilarious reactions from netizens. Here are some comments under @PopCrave’s post on X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, Dua Lipa was seen wearing a strapless red minidress, patterned headband, and chunky gold neckpiece, while standing over the grill, and also looked pretty invested in it.

While Dua Lipa has so far not commented back at her trolls, she has drawn comparisons with Kendall Jenner who infamously cut a cucumber in a weird way, in an Instagram reel, that went viral earlier this year.

Not only that, a plate of corn seemed to be lying around the grill, already cooked, while the songstress held a pair of kitchen tongs and pushed around the shrimps.

Meanwhile, the Independent pointed out that Lipa must be grilling the shrimps or someone else was, as the shrimps had their pinkish tint, instead of the raw grayish shade.

Dua Lipa’s viral video comes in the wake of her recently introducing her boyfriend, music video director Romain Gavras to her parents for the first time while on vacation in Ibiza. She even shared a picture of the same on Instagram on Tuesday in which she was having a moonlight dinner with her parents and boyfriend.