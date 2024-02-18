Twitter divided as The Zone of Interest wins BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language, not Society of the Snow

The BAFTA Awards ceremony was filled with excitement as everyone was eagerly waiting to find out which film would win the BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language. One of the top contenders was The Zone of Interest, a historical drama from the UK and Poland, directed by Jonathan Glazer and based on Martin Amis' novel from 2014.

As Deepika Padukone stepped onto the stage to hand out the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, everyone was eagerly awaiting the outcome. Taking place at the Auschwitz concentration camp, the movie delves into ideas of love, betrayal, and powerfully finding redemption.

Despite tough competition from movies like Anatomy of a Fall and Past Lives, The Zone of Interest still managed to come out on top. This caused a lot of buzz in the industry and got people talking on social media about the movie's powerful story and lasting impact on cinema.

The Zone of Interest beats Society of the Snow for BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language

The Zone of Interest surprisingly took home the BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language, creating quite a buzz on social media with all sorts of reactions from Twitter users. The movie was first shown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Some people were disappointed by what they saw as Society of the Snow being overlooked or ignored.

On the other hand, some people were excited and happy about the victory.

The news of this film winning the BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language got people talking and showing lots of love, showing how much The Zone of Interest hit home for audiences all over the world.

Who were the other nominees for BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language?

In addition to The Zone of Interest, other films were vying for the BAFTA Award 2024 in Best Film Not in the English Language.

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

What is The Zone of Interest about?

It's about the Auschwitz commandant Höss and his wife, Hedwig (Image via A24, trailer thumbnail)

It explores the dynamics in the lives of Rudolf Höss, commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig in this 2023 Oscar-nominated drama. The story is about how they tried to find a peaceful home near the Auschwitz concentration camp, even though it was during the Holocaust.

Its official synopsis reads,

"The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp."

The winner of BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language, directed by Jonathan Glazer, is about a couple and how they deal with the challenges that come their way. The title comes from 'interessengebiet', a word the Nazi officers used to describe the restricted area of Auschwitz.

Final thoughts

The Zone of Interest won BAFTA 2024 for Best Film Not in the English Language, underscoring its profound resonance with audiences worldwide. The story and acting in this movie make a lasting impact on the world of film, making fans think and feel deeply.

The Zone of Interest is going to be streaming on Max thanks to a deal between the streamer and A24, the film's distributor.