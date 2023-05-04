On May 3, 2023, certain media outlets revealed that Kim Min-ah, the actor and singer housed under Woori Actors, is the elder sister of NCT's Jungwoo. While she has been active on the field for quite some time now, their relationship has been hidden from the public, as per Min-ah's wishes.

It was stated that the singer-actor wanted to establish herself individually, without using her brother's popularity or influence. Additionally, she felt that her trajectory in the industry could impact Jungwoo's career. In an effort to prevent the same, the news was hidden from the public.

However, with the information finding its way out of the internet, fans were finally able to put the two together and spot many resemblances between them.

jungwoo and his sister are literally two pretty siblings

Fans freak out over the reveal of Kim Min-ah being NCT's Jungwoo's elder sister

With the news naturally causing a lot of speculation and talk around the internet as fans pondered upon the legitimacy of the information, the agencies of both siblings released statements confirming the news. While the statements were quite short, they conveyed the message that Kim Min-ah and NCT's Jungwoo are, in fact, related to each other.

Here is Woori Actors' statement,

"Kim Min-ah is Jungwoo's older sister. She was careful to not mention it because she was afraid of causing harm to her younger brother, Jungwoo, who was already promoting as a celebrity."

SM Entertainment confirmed the same, saying:

"It's correct that Kim Min-ah is NCT's Jungwoo's older sister."

Following the reveal of the two as siblings, fans naturally grew curious about Jungwoo's sister and soon began digging up information about her.

Debuting in 2015, Kim Min-ah kickstarted her journey in the Korean entertainment industry as a singer under the stage name, Haru, with the single, On Such a Good Day. While her next musical creation arrived in 2020, she has focused more on her acting career.

Jungwoo and his sister have the same smile, they're both really pretty

DID YALL NOTICE THAY JUNGWOO AND HIS SISTER HAVE THE SAME MOLE UNDER THEIR RIGHT EYE

SIBLING WITH BEST SIDE PROFILE~

the brother his sister

KIM JUNGWOO KIM MINAH



the brother his sister



well there's definitely one thing about jungwoo and his sister the nose is nosing

Kim Min-ah has appeared in several K-dramas including That Day, Us, KBS Joy's Love Interaction, and also played a small role in the famous Netflix show, My Name. Additionally, the singer-actor also popped up on Mnet's survival show, I Can See Your Voice, under yet another stage name, Gimpo Liu Yifei. This appearance resulted in her rise to fame.

Given that NCT's Jungwoo's sister has been quite a remarkable figure in the industry, fans found it quite shocking as they realized that the two were related.

it's just that jungwoo is usually such a private person and his lore is mysterious no yeah, it feels like we shouldn't know who jungwoo's sister is even though the agencies confirmed it

johnny's description of jungwoo's sister makes so much sense now

jungwoo and his sister really have the same rounded eyes

With the much-awaited reveal of Jungwoo's sister finally made public, fans are now hoping to see more interactions between the two.

