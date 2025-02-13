Ty Dolla $ign removes all references to Kanye West from Instagram saying he does "not condone ANY form of hate speech"

Ty Dolla $ign took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, to announce that he does not condone any form of hate speech. He has removed all posts referencing Kanye West from the platform following their recent collaboration on the Vultures 1 and 2 albums.

While changing his profile picture to one that does not promote his joint project with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign shared in his Instagram stories, along with emojis representing different skin tones:

“I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY.”

Expand Tweet

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The California emcee likely felt obligated to share the Instagram story because of Kanye West’s recent antisemitic social media posts.

What did Kanye West say? Exploring the rapper’s recent remarks as Ty Dolla $ign makes social media statement

Kanye West’s X account was deactivated this week after he posted a series of antisemitic remarks. One of these included:

“I'm a N*zi ... I love Hitler.”

Adding to the controversy, Ye offered a Swatika-themes $20 T-shirt for sale on his Yeezy website under the product line HH-01. NDTV World claimed HH-01 is speculated to stand for “Hail Hitler.” The Yeezy website, which Shopify controls, has since been taken down.

Apart from his antisemitic tweets, Kanye also advocated for the release of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Anti-Defamation League condemned his actions in a statement by saying:

“Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”

On February 11, an unnamed former Yeezy LLC employee, who is Jewish, filed a lawsuit against the rapper for allegedly exposing her to “antisemitic vitriol.” She claimed that the rapper frequently targeted Jewish employees, referring to himself as a “N*zi."

She alleged that the rapper sent her messages including “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler” and “Hail Hitler.” The employee asserted in the lawsuit that she was terminated after reporting this behavior to her manager. In a statement to Variety, the plaintiff’s attorney, Carney Shegerian, said:

“His [Kanye West] appalling treatment of women and fixation on N*zism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives. We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband, and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court.”

Ty Dolla $ign previously teased that he had another project lined up with Ye for this year. Tyga also previewed an unreleased song he created with Ye and Ty earlier this month. However, due to Ye’s current controversies, the release of the same remains uncertain.

Before collaborating on the Vultures projects, Ty Dolla $ign and Ye worked together on Ye’s The Life of Pablo track, Fade.

Other celebrities who have spoken out against Ye since his antisemitic tirade include Charlie Puth, Lyor Cohen, and Friends star David Schwimmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback