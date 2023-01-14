Tykeyah Laplante GoFundMe raises over $10000 as Mohawk woman dies after stabbing attack

26-year-old Tykeyah Laplante was found injured outside her New York residence on January 4, 2023. Authorities discovered that she was stabbed multiple times outside her house in Mohawk. Following this, Tkeyah Laplante was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries two days later on January 6.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, who was apprehended at the scene. During the arrest, the suspect faced several charges, including second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

Five days ago, a GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to meet the funeral expenses of Tykeyah Laplante and to financially aid her family. The fundraiser has aimed to raise $15,000 and has already arranged more than $10,500.

Mohawk resident Tykeyah Laplante passed away on January 6 after succumbing to her injuries

Tykeyah Laplante, a mother of three, was found injured with stab wounds in her chest area on January 4, 2023, outside her New York house. The stabbing incident was reported shortly after 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Police discovered that Tykeyah Laplante had multiple stab wounds and immediately admitted her to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica.

PEOPLE reported that police had identified the suspect as Taylor Goodhines, who resided nearby. She was arrested soon after the crime was reported. The Times Telegram also reported that during the arrest, Taylor was charged with second-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

In addition, New York State Police confirmed that on January 6, 2023, Tykeyah Laplante succumbed to her injuries. It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the charges on Goodhines have been updated. However, police have detained the 21-year-old woman in the Herkimer County Jail, where she is being held at a $300,000 bond or a cash bail of $150,000.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $10,500 to provide financial support to Laplante’s family

Nicole Laplante, Tykeyah’s aunt, launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise funds to meet her funeral expenses and to provide some financial support to Tykeyah’s kids and family. It has already raised $10,538 from over 150 donors. The post mentioned that Tykeyah was a single mother of three children. It further added:

“With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings it can also bring financial burdens we would like to raise money for Tykeyah as she was a single mother and to help her family and children to help with any cost. All proceed will go directly to her kids.”

The GoFundMe post also stated:

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another and make it through any support you may be able to provide will be greatly appreciated, please keep the Tykeyah family and children in your thoughts and prayers.”

The post has described Tykeyah as a “daughter, sister, niece, and mother.” Netizens have expressed their condolences on social media platforms like Twitter. Many donors have also offered words of support to the family on GoFundMe.

A family member stated:

“Words can’t describe our heartbreak for all of you. We’re here for you.”

Additionally, a donor named Donna Clark wrote:

“My heart goes out to this beautiful young lady and her children. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

It is unclear if Goodhines has retained a legal representative as of yet. Moreover, media outlets have tried to contact local and state police but have not succeeded.

