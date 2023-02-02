Tyler Doyle GoFundMe raises more than $20,000 as search for missing boater intensifies

On January 26, Tyler Doyle went missing after a boating accident in North Myrtle Beach. An extensive search for the 23-year-old started immediately after but concluded 45 hours later on January 28.

However, the search is expected to continue as items belonging to the boater have surfaced near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. In a Facebook post by his wife, Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle said that waders were found floating two miles east of Ocean Isle Beach. She also shared pictures of what seems to be Tyler Doyle’s license that was recovered from the same area.

Amidst the disappearance and the nerve-wracking search for the young boater, someone close to the family has set up a GoFundMe page that aims to support Lakelyn Doyle financially for a while. Hannah Faulk, the organizer, wrote:

"A lot of people heard that Tyler Doyle was in a boating accident. His wife Lakelyn Doyle is expecting a new baby. I’m creating this account to help her stand on her feet and not have to worry about an income for a little while."

The fundraiser has raised a sum of over $20,000, surpassing its goal of $15,000.

According to Tyler Doyle's wife, the search for the missing boater will continue

On January 26, Tyler Doyle went duck hunting on a 16-foot Jon Boat and did not return to shore. An active search for him was launched that lasted for 45 hours and spanned over 694 miles but to no avail.

On January 28, the United States Coast Guard Southeast announced the suspension of the search on their official Twitter account. The announcement also included a statement from Lt. Emily M. Trudeau, Sector Charleston PAO, who said:

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time."

However, according to a Facebook post by Tyler Doyle's wife, the search will resume on Wednesday, February 1, after items assumed to be Doyle's were found near Ocean Isle Beach. Lakelyn Doyle stated that searchers are expected to bring helicopters on Wednesday as part of the search.

As per the Coast Guard authorities, the to-be father was last seen wearing khaki pants and a camo jacket. On Wednesday afternoon, Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, confirmed that "air assets will be up today."

According to Myrtle Beach Online, apart from the helicopters, boats from DNR, Brunswick County law enforcement, and Horry County Fire Rescue are expected to be in the water on Wednesday, searching from the beach to offshore using sonar scans.

According to authorities, a second person from the sinking boat was rescued from the north jetties, but his identity and accident details have not yet been revealed.

