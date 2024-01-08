UK Snow: Videos of snowfall in London go viral as Met Office forecasts ice, sleet and flood across southern England

Multiple areas in London, including Orpington and Croydon have been experiencing snowfall since January 8, 2024. A yellow warning has been given for southern England and southern Wales by the Met Office, adding that the snowfall might lead to traveling issues due to slippery grounds.

The south side of London has been affected the most by the snowfall and the Met Office warned the residents about the aftermath through their website.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by ice, (and in a few places by snow), leading to longer journey times. There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents or injuries more likely."

Social media platforms are also getting flooded with videos of snowfall shared by the residents. One of them wrote on X (Twitter) that he could not open the door due to the extreme nature of the snow. There were a few others who stated that the extreme snowfall in London was unexpected.

Head of extreme events and health protection for UKHSA, Dr. Agostinho Sousa, has reportedly warned about a further decrease in temperature in the upcoming week, as per Evening Standard. He also advised anyone "vulnerable to the cold" to frequently monitor their health and continued:

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."

According to BBC, Met Office also addressed the temperature drop, saying that it might go down to -4°C or -7°C. The police department has advised people to take special care while using the roads.

London is supposed to experience ice and winter showers: Warnings issued for the public

London has witnessed a decrease in temperature in various locations, including Northern Scotland, which is covered in snow and ice, and the temperature was recorded as -6°C, as per The Sun. Weather forecasters have predicted snow showers in the north side of the UK.

As mentioned earlier, South London has been severely impacted by the snow but the other areas are experiencing a similar situation. A woman named Lusi Gosling, who resides in East London, also shared a video on X (Twitter), saying that she was excited to witness the snowfall.

Many others shared glimpses of the snowfall, with a few expressing their happiness to enjoy the showers and others addressing the problems that came with it.

Sky News reported that an amber cold-health alert has been placed until January 12, 2024. Jo Wheeler, who serves as their weather presenter said that there is a possibility of "overnight frosts, fog and icy stretches on roads and pavements." She continued by warning about the freezing situation at night and added:

"Today, we're seeing a cold pool of air moving into southern areas with the potential for overnight showers to fall as sleet or snow over the higher ground."

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon advised the public to make their plans accordingly based on the routes they are willing to take and check the ones that have been closed. Evening Standard stated that the cold weather will exist for the entire week.

The Sun states that the Met Office has given a guide for the London residents to stay safe, including the storage of warm clothes, food, water, and boots in sufficient quantity. They have instructed the drivers to avoid overtaking and braking while skidding.