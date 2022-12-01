Under the Big Sky Festival 2023: Tickets, lineup, dates, and more

Under the Big Sky Music Festival 2023 has revealed an impressive lineup of artists that includes artists Zach Bryan, Caamp, and Hank Williams Jr. The festival will take place in Whitefish, Montana from July 14 to 16. The fourth edition of the event also promises beautiful views of 350 acres of Big Mountain Ranch.

There is no age restriction for attending the festival, and children under six have free entry. General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale on December 9 starting at 2 PM EST. One can also get a reminder of when the tickets will go on sale from the festival's website. The website will send an email or text reminding those who have opted for it.

Pure Quill @pure_quill Under the Big Sky festival ended up being incredible and caught as many sets as possible. Turnpike, Sierra Ferrell, Morgan Wade, Zach Bryan… Under the Big Sky festival ended up being incredible and caught as many sets as possible. Turnpike, Sierra Ferrell, Morgan Wade, Zach Bryan… https://t.co/8jTwUnL7JE

Fans can check out the ticketing options at Under the Big Sky Festival's official website. Attendees are expected to show and scan their tickets each day to be allowed into the festival. Festival-goers can bring their printed tickets or show the QR code on their phone. Festival authorities have recommended taking a screenshot of the QR code on tickets in advance.

Parking will be free for attendees, and the parking area will be decided depending on the ticket. VIPs at Under the Big Sky festival should be strictly over the age of 21. VIP services offer VIP Parking, designated VIP Areas, VIP Bar, and Beer Gardens, as well as upgraded Restrooms.

Under the Big Sky Festival 2023: Lineup and all you need to know

The star-studded lineup promises fans a three-day fun-filled event. Under the Big Sky festival will feature emerging and established acts in genres such as country, Americana, folk, and more.

The event features performances from 49 Winchester, Archertown, Bella White, Charley Crockett, Cristina Vane, Drayton Farley, Elle King, Hayes Carll, Hogslop String Band, Colby Acuff, Colter Wall, Izaak Opatz, Jamie Wyman, Kat Hasty, Kitchen Dwellers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Nikki Lane, Radio Ranch, LeAnn Rimes, Marcus King, Shane Smith & the Saints, and The Dead South.

It also includes The Helnore Highwater Band, The Local Honeys, The Red Clay Strays, War Pony, Whiskey Myers, and Vincent Neil Emerson. Fans can also watch the performance of Ryan Bingham, who portrayed Walker on the TV series Yellowstone. There will also be a special appearance from Luke Grimes, who is praised for his role as Kayce Dutton.

Attendees can enjoy a daily roughstock rodeo. The event also comprises a selected food and beverage section that boasts the best of Montana's culinary offerings. Visitors are expected to have a valid Government form of ID to enter the festival. The event accepts Credit Cards & Debit Cards as forms of payment. Exclusive UTBS merch will be available at the event's merch tent near the entrance.

Jenna @thecreamontop Anyone been to Under the Big Sky festival? This lineup is killer. Anyone been to Under the Big Sky festival? This lineup is killer. https://t.co/rkGlyGVn5M

No re-entry per day will be permitted into the Under the Big Sky festival for all attendees. The festival has enough food and drink choices available as well as a general store for anything fans might require.

The festival entry will start on Friday at 3 PM and last until 11 PM. Event entries on Saturday and Sunday begin at 12 PM noon and last until 11 PM. Fans can check out more information on the Under the Big Sky festival's official website.

