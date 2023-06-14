"Understood the assignment": McDonald's Grimace birthday meal sends the internet into a frenzy 

McDonald's new limited-edition meal celebrating the 52nd birthday of their classic mascot, Grimace, has sent the internet into a frenzy. The special meal was launched on Monday, June 12. The menu includes a choice of either a Big Mac or 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets with McD’s world-famous fries as a side. But the best part about it is the signature purple milkshake that people were already going crazy over before its release.

McDonald's @McDonalds i finallyy got my own grimace meal and purple shake :) i finallyy got my own grimace meal and purple shake :) https://t.co/D81F2rIUAg

The limited-edition purple milkshake has been inspired by the purple mascot’s iconic color and sweetness. Before the release, many were speculating about the flavor of the drink, and some believed that it would be blueberry-flavored.

McDonald's shared the announcement on Twitter on June 6 and posted an animated photo of Grimace standing outside a car and wearing sunglasses with a purple drink in hand. The car is a darker shade of purple, while the number plate in front reads "Grimace." Alphabet balloons spelling out "Grimace's Birthday" can also be spotted in the image.

Twitter user Mallory Justine commented under the tweet that the fast-food chain "understood the assignment":

Netizens react to Grimace's birthday meal by McDonald's

As per the restaurant, the purple milkshake features a creamy vanilla soft serve which will be blended with Grimace shake syrup with whipped light cream on top. Although the birthday special meal has other foods in it, customers and McD enthusiasts seemed to be interested only in the purple shake as it is their new launch and will only be available for a limited time.

After trying out the shake, some people liked the flavor and tried to describe it in their own words. Others said that the shake had an odd flavor that caused a strong tingling sensation on their tongue, but they still could not stop drinking it.

Leo Chu @leochu88 Finally @McDonalds has a purple shake for Grimace's birthday! I always thought Grimace WAS a purple shake because what else would he be? So this is long overdue! #JusticeForGrimace Finally @McDonalds has a purple shake for Grimace's birthday! I always thought Grimace WAS a purple shake because what else would he be? So this is long overdue! #JusticeForGrimace https://t.co/rYUnXlgrqd

Siva Vis @sillyguyonline Sneaking into the McDonalds to consume the raw grimace extract they put in the grimace shake. One drop hits my tongue and I shrivel up and start turning purple, gibbering like a madman as I start crying. My tears are purple. My eyes are purple. I am purple. I am Grimace. Sneaking into the McDonalds to consume the raw grimace extract they put in the grimace shake. One drop hits my tongue and I shrivel up and start turning purple, gibbering like a madman as I start crying. My tears are purple. My eyes are purple. I am purple. I am Grimace. https://t.co/OdUh1ncCo1

Biffo ☠️🏴‍☠️🌊🐙🧜🏽‍♀️🌕🏝🖤👽🤍💚🤍👽🖤 @BIFFOxOFMD So, did everyone else go out and celebrate Grimace’s birthday? The purple shake tastes sort of like blueberry to me. Grimace turned 52, btw, so he’s GenX like me. So, did everyone else go out and celebrate Grimace’s birthday? The purple shake tastes sort of like blueberry to me. Grimace turned 52, btw, so he’s GenX like me. https://t.co/utlV7SudV5

kalynn @klpondie The grimace shake tastes like what I imagine the purple unicorn pillow pet would taste like The grimace shake tastes like what I imagine the purple unicorn pillow pet would taste like https://t.co/KGoFHxtWaT

x - Paul (Go Avs!) @Kahuna_2010 Ok. I’ve had the Grimace shake. It tastes nothing like anything purple I’ve ever ate.



Not a berry, not a purple grape, not even eggplant.



Try it for yourself. Maybe my tastebuds are outta whack. Ok. I’ve had the Grimace shake. It tastes nothing like anything purple I’ve ever ate. Not a berry, not a purple grape, not even eggplant. Try it for yourself. Maybe my tastebuds are outta whack. https://t.co/iNd0a9xMEz

Some people made references to Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, and joked that McDonald's probably launched the purple shake for Grimace's birthday on June 12 because BTS's 10th anniversary is on the next day. Purple is BTS's signature color, and since the fast-food chain previously had a collab with the Korean boy band, many Bangtan fans connected it to Grimace's purple shake.

houda⁷🥢 @jungkookiebbby the way i saw the grimace shake and at first thought it was purple for bts the way i saw the grimace shake and at first thought it was purple for bts 😭

Miche⁷ @MicheBangtan Y’all Grimace‘s birthday party is the day before BTS’s I think McDonalds is gonna have purple shakes Y’all Grimace‘s birthday party is the day before BTS’s I think McDonalds is gonna have purple shakes https://t.co/MAyRNW3zmB

ً MYA!⁷ misses yoongi ! 💜¹⁰ @egowrld the grimace shake being purple coming out june 12th on BTS ANNIVERSARY… like the universe loves us the grimace shake being purple coming out june 12th on BTS ANNIVERSARY… like the universe loves us

darcy ⁷ @darc_Vad3r Got a Grimace meal at McDonald's today for the purple shake so I could celebrate Bangtan Got a Grimace meal at McDonald's today for the purple shake so I could celebrate Bangtan 😁💜💜 https://t.co/UZlNeSPOtt

🔍deb misses yoongi🔎 @theultimatedodo mcdonald’s celebrating bts festa too??? jk it’s the grimace birthday shake lol mcdonald’s celebrating bts festa too??? jk it’s the grimace birthday shake lol https://t.co/RlV2c2YFNG

Some people complained that there was no option to order the shake separately without purchasing the entire meal. McD responded to the tweets about the same and wrote that the shake only comes with the birthday meal. However, you can make a request for just the shake by speaking to the staff at your local McDonald's.

Customers can request the purple shake from the branch members at their nearest outlets (Image via Twitter/@McDonalds)

The Grimace birthday meal will only be available at the participating restaurants for a limited time until supplies last, and customers can get it for $15. Grimace's merch, such as t-shirts and socks, are also available on McDonald's merchandise website.

For each Instagram story about a favorite birthday memory, the company will make donations of $5 to Ronald McDonald House Charities and help it reach its $200,000 goal. The Instagram story will also have to tag the restaurant and include a Grimace sticker. It is available only on June 13-14.

