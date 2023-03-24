Universal Orlando Resort Halloween Horror Nights: Dates, tickets, where to buy, and all you need to know

Halloween Horror Nights is all set to return this year and the event is scheduled to be held at the Universal Studios theme park for 36 days between September 1 to October 31, 2023.

Universal Orlando Resort has also posted a teaser video on social media announcing the number of haunted houses. The video flashes through several symbols and eventually reveals the following words at the end:

“The Legend is Real.”

Universal stated in their tweet that the event will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and an uncountable amount of live entertainment. Universal also addressed the major attractions of the event and stated:

“This highly anticipated event will bring guests’ worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event.”

Halloween Horror Nights: Ticket prices start at $79.99

Halloween Horror Nights will feature the best attractions included with the best horror elements (Image via Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Universal Orlando has already revealed the dates for the event and ticket sales have already begun on March 23.

The Chucky-themed house is confirmed to be a part of the event and the themes for the rest of the houses shall be revealed soon. The ticket prices for Universal Orlando start at $79.99 but might go through changes every day.

Halloween Horror Nights will feature a lot of scary elements for visitors, and Universal Orlando, alongside Universal Studios Hollywood, has already issued a warning. They have stated that the event might be too intense for young children and have asked children under the age of 13 to possibly avoid it.

There is an option of a special vacation package where patrons can save $200 and the offer features a trip for one night to the Halloween event. It also comes with five days of admission to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and a stay at one of the property’s themed hotels.

Single-night event tickets start at $79.99 each and visitors can enjoy more with event upgrades like the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, R.I.P. Tour, and Behind the Screams Tour.

There is another option of the RIP Tour priced at $299.99 alongside behind-the-scenes Unmasking the Horror Tours at $119.99 for the three-house tour and $169.99 for the six-house tour.

Tickets are available for sale on Universal’s website. Additional attractions include a menu based on the dark lineup of the event, retail locations featuring themed merchandise, and the best rides at Universal Orlando.

