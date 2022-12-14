Unseen footage of BTS' Jin getting his military shave goes viral

On December 13, the day BTS' Jin departed for his military enlistment, the creative director of HYBE, Kim Sung-hyun, shared a video on her Instagram story of the K-pop idol getting his hair shaved, which went viral across social media platforms. Though the video didn't show the entire process of him getting his buzzcut, the five-second clip displayed the finishing touches the stylists gave to Jin's new hair.

With December 13 already being marked as an emotional day for ARMYs, given the commencement of Jin's enlistment, the video added to the rollercoaster of emotions that fans are going through. Following the release of the video, fans trended #WeLoveYouJin to showcase their love and support for the idol, promising to cherish and encourage him for the next two years despite his absence.

ARMYs shower BTS' Jin with love after the release of his military shave footage

Although some ARMYs freaked out after viewing the footage, it wasn't the first time they witnessed Jin's new hair. On December 11, 2022, BTS' Jin posted a picture on Weverse after getting his new cut, and many speculated that there might be a video release of it coming soon, since the background hinted that he had it shaved at HYBE.

However, the subtle reactions of the K-pop idol while undergoing the cut, which has been captured in the now-viral video, was quite a sentimental watch for fans. Jin had previously mentioned that he holds a lot of attachment to his hair and considers it one of his most charismatic features. The idol has primarily kept long hair for most part of his career, and fans can't help but take pride in his bold stance with his military hair.

BTS' Jin is also the first member to enlist for the military, making every step of the way to his departure a difficult time for ARMYs. The much-dreaded moment of BTS' enlistment finally arrived, and though fans are having a hard time coping with it, they've also been incredibly supportive of BTS' decisions:

"Our hyung!! Have a safe trip!! Love you."

The recent heartwarming OT7 picture that BIGHIT MUSIC released where the six members were saying their final goodbyes to their hyung, Jin, whom they'll miss for the next eighteen months, had fans sobbing. It was also revealed that all the members accompanied Jin to his military base in Gyeonggi province.

As per tradition in the Korean Entertainment industry, male stars who are leaving for their military service often hold a ceremony outside their training centers, where fans and stars gather to bid them farewell. However, BIGHIT MUSIC strictly limited the ceremony to Jin's family and friends to avoid any dangers that might arise from overcrowding.

With BTS' Jin having begun the enlistment journey, ARMYs are waiting in anticipation for the rest of the members to follow up with their military services. Though fans are saddened by the news of their favorite idol leaving, they still stand proud of the members and have promised to wait for them to return as BTS in 2025

