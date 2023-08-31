Upcoming K-Pop girl group E:LFIN gets candid about their future plans, life experiences, self-management, debut single LOVE:ON, and more

In the world of K-pop, it's customary for notable musical groups to align themselves with established entertainment agencies. However, there are exceptions to this rule when groups choose to navigate their trajectory independently, challenging the conventional agency-driven route to success.

Today, we explore the journey of the budding K-pop girl group E:LFIN, which consists of only three members at present, with their sights set on finding a fourth member to complete their lineup. This group operates with a self-reliant team of managers, championing self-sufficiency and distinctiveness while standing unfazed by the industry's prevailing beauty norms.

"Will you invite us next time?": Rookie K-pop girl group E:LFIN excitedly reveals details about the group

Allow us to introduce you to E:LFIN, an emerging girl group from South Korea. Comprising the talents of SeoA, Sika, and Ari, E:LFIN took their debut step into the spotlight with the release of their single LOVE:ON on July 18, 2023. The audio of their track was released on the YouTube channel of and in collaboration with Danal Entertainment, a popular YouTube channel featuring rookie K-pop groups.

Despite their newcomer status, their debut track garnered close to 2000 views within a mere span of two months. Impressively, the members of E:LFIN actively contributed to the creation of this song, showcasing their abilities in songwriting and composition. Their fanbase is affectionately named as E.L.F.

However, E:LFIN's aspirations extend far beyond their initial steps. With much determination, they harbor aspirations to collaborate with established groups like ASTRO and WEi in the near future. To gain deeper insight into their perspectives and their roadmap for future success, Rujula Bhanarkar of SK POP engaged in a conversation with the group, unveiling their thoughts on several topics.

Q) Please introduce yourselves as a group as well as individually.

Ari: Hello, we are E:LFIN! Member Sika is not present for the interview due to personal questions, so the other two members, SeoA and Ari, will take charge of answering.

Q) As aspiring K-pop idols, what motivated you to pursue this path and showcase your talents to the world?

SeoA: I dreamed of becoming an idol because I wanted to be a celebrity while watching the seniors on TV! At that time, I thought only celebrities could ride Benz, so if I wanted to ride Benz, so I should become a celebrity. That's what I thought..Hah! It's been a long time since I started like that and now until the first song, but I think I've gained a lot during that time. If it weren't for that period, I wouldn't be here right now, right?

Haha...it's been 13 days since I've been attending interviews as an idol, and even now, I don't think I'm talented. When I practiced with my friends who were dreaming the same dream for the first time, I thought I was not talented! But I didn't want to give up, so I spent a lot of time practicing, and as a result, it's hard to hear that everyone is good, but I can't, and I think it's enough to hear that! I'll practice a lot until everyone recognizes me as a good player and see my improved self!

Ari: I was interested in the entertainment industry since I was young. I think I started with a love for dancing and singing. When I heard that people around me are happy and gain strength when I perform at school or dance, it motivated me out of joy. I can't forget the feeling because I'm ecstatic even though I'm constantly lacking!!

Q) Tell us about your debut single, LOVE:ON, and the inspiration behind its creation.

Ari: The staff members tend to listen to our opinions a lot! Before Sika came in, our team name and our debut song, both were LOVE:ON, and the concept was decided to be Arirang (Korean folk style). I think we decided by talking about what we can do well and what we want to do.

That's why the word "Queenka" (a term for the most popular girl in school) came to mind, and Ari was impressed by how to survive as a "Queenka," so she told me to do it if I had a chance! I think these words came together one-by-one, and the current LOVE:ON came out.

Q) Who took charge of the song’s lyrics, and what served as the driving force behind the writing process?

Ari: First of all, to tell you about the songwriting, our debut was confirmed and we listened to many songs of 'arirang' genre! Then, I listened to the composer's song, after which it became the perfect song for the concept! That's how I got to perform it with the composer, and after I got to talk to him, I got a better song. I wrote the lyrics with the composer myself, and many other talented people wrote lyrics for their debut song. Ari and I decided to do it one by one from the beginning. As a result, we all liked the lines "I won't lose my smile, like that sun, because it shines forever" the most.

Q) If given the opportunity, which K-pop idol would you like to collaborate with the most and why?

Ari: I'm worried because there are so many, but personally, I want to collaborate with ASTRO and WEi if I have a chance. I personally like them a lot. I usually dance to K-pop songs, so when I listen to music, I listen to many ballads with good lyrics and melodies. ASTRO and WEi's b-tracks are all great songs..If you have time, want to gain strength, or are tired and having a hard time, you can listen to them.

Q) What has been the most significant milestone you’ve achieved as a group during your journey so far?

Ari: Actually, E:LFIN has never been on a group trip together. I planned a workshop in August, but it was postponed because I had too many schedules. This year, I really want to go somewhere along with the members. And while practicing and spending time together is crucial, the most important thing is "Let's not lose our initial commitment!"

All the members came all the way here. Before debuting, my goal was to debut. But now, I want to see our fans for a long time while continuing to show what we want to show. There are so many things we want to show you since we've prepared for a long time.

Q) Describe how you feel after sharing your group’s insights in this interview.

SeoA: Thank you so much for inviting me to the interview! Has time already passed this much? That's how much fun it was. I hope you can feel our sincerity through this interview!

E:LFIN debuted with LOVE:ON on July 18. Since it's just the beginning, we're planning on promoting for a long time, so please show us a lot of interest and love! And E.L.F. who always cheer for us from afar, the weather is so hot, so be careful of the heat. We're preparing hard to see E.L.F. as soon as possible, so please wait a little bit. This has been E:LFIN's leader, SeoA. Thank you.

Ari: I'm the youngest member of E:LFIN, main dancer, and rapper. It's such an honor to have an interview. Will you invite us next time? Thank you for listening to my story with pleasure. Please show your support and love for our debut song, LOVE:ON.

ELFs who cheer for us with pretty hearts, you know I'm sincerely thankful and I love you, right? We're going to continue our promotions, so don't worry and I hope we stay together forever. Don't forget that we're all watching! Please color it pink with LOVE:ON in this hot weather. I'm Ari of E:LFIN, Thank you!