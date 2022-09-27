V and Jennie latest update: Photos of the alleged duo on a private date leaked

Gurumi Haribo has struck again, this time with a few pictures of V and Jennie allegedly enjoying a private date. As per the infamous leaker, these photos were posted by one of the K-pop idols on their on personal Instagram accounts.

One of the pictures showed only half of the duo's faces, along with the caption:

"You are my other half"

The hacker posted four pictures in total, including a couple photos of BTS member V enjoying food, having fun outside the cafe, and selfies.

The rumors of V and Jennie dating have been in news for months now. Moreover, the BTS and BLACKPINK members' agencies choosing to keep quiet on the speculations have ruffled up and sent the entire K-pop fandom into a tizzy globally.

V and Jennie get swept up with dating rumors again as anonymous poster releases new photos

Picture 2: The food is served.

Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone.

Picture 4: the picture was titled < you are my other half. >

#V #뷔 #TAEHYUNG #김태형 #JENNIE #김제니 #TAENNIE #GurumiHaribo Picture 1: Taehyung arriving and Jennie waiting inside for him.Picture 2: The food is served.Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone.Picture 4: the picture was titled < you are my other half. >

On September 27, hacker Gurumi Haribo chose to once again create chaos in the K-pop fandom. The anonymous poster, who has been dubbed as a hacker, released new photos of a couple, who looked much like K-pop idols V and Jennie, enjoying a romantic date.

To solidify the truth about their pictures, the poster even released the location and contact details of the restaurant that V and Jennie allegedly visited. They also added the restaurant's blog post and YouTube link, for fans to confirm the interior of the cafe seen in the leaked photos to that of, in the videos.

The first photo allegedly shows V arriving at the restaurant and cheekily greeting Jennie through the window. The second photo shows a delectable table full of food. The third picture allegedly shows V checking his phone, which is presumably Jennie taking a candid picture.

The fourth photo includes half faces of a man and woman on either side. Many, just like Gurumi Haribo, believe the couple to be V and Jennie.

🐍 @kthhatesbts Oh my apologies that wasnt jeju it was in gyeonggi-do! But that means they are going on their dates close to seoul too lmao calling each ther my other half Oh my apologies that wasnt jeju it was in gyeonggi-do! But that means they are going on their dates close to seoul too lmao calling each ther my other half 😳 https://t.co/tpKCO3Jh63

Twitter user @kthhatesbts posted the same photos along with a collage, to prove that the couple in the photo were indeed V and Jennie, in which the Sweet Night singer was seen donning a similar nude-colored cap and the Pink Venom rapper was in a navy bucket hat clicked at a public event.

As per the anonymous hacker’s details, the alleged couple, who are being dubbed as the "most famous couple" right now in the K-pop industry, visited Gyeonggi-do.

Multiple fans took to Twitter once again, to point out editing errors from Gurumi Haribo. They believed that the photos were allegedly fake and photoshopped to fit their narrative.

what exactly gurumiharibo was trying to achieve here?? i'm still trying to understand what the first picture has to do with the second one. the dishes aren't the same, the food isn't the same.... did they place this bamboo sousplat only to remove it later?what exactly gurumiharibo was trying to achieve here?? i'm still trying to understand what the first picture has to do with the second one. the dishes aren't the same, the food isn't the same.... did they place this bamboo sousplat only to remove it later? what exactly gurumiharibo was trying to achieve here?? 😂😂 https://t.co/ehGdtBls9P

#TAENNIE #taennieisfake #taehyung #jennie #gurumiharibo the new photos"Taennie"🤣Gurumi makes me laugh too much his edits get worse every day more.I do not add anything else you already understand what the reality is if you don't understand it then you are a hopeless Taennie the new photos"Taennie"🤣Gurumi makes me laugh too much his edits get worse every day more.I do not add anything else you already understand what the reality is if you don't understand it then you are a hopeless Taennie😙🤡#TAENNIE #taennieisfake #taehyung #jennie #gurumiharibo https://t.co/paWMM2d9sE

gurumiharibo is now a plastic surgeon guys! tae got lip fillers to look more like his bestie jmgurumiharibo is now a plastic surgeon guys! tae got lip fillers to look more like his bestie jmgurumiharibo is now a plastic surgeon guys! 😂😂 https://t.co/4wag2yIykp

It has been close to a year since BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating rumors began in December last year. However, Twitter user @gurumiharibo began “leaking” personal images of the alleged couple being together since August this year.

Every photo that has been posted up till now has met both positive and negative reactions. Right from backstage mirror selfies, elevator selfies, Jeju Diaries to the latest restaurant date photos, fans of both BTS and BLACKPINK fandoms have tried their best to debunk them.

hauntyoul2 and gurumiharibo are dmbtches @hauntyoul they're koreans pretending to be jennie and taehyung, no wonder why gurumi closed her account all of a sudden they're koreans pretending to be jennie and taehyung, no wonder why gurumi closed her account all of a sudden https://t.co/UtIDPFSSXK

Fans have earnestly demanded that the two record companies, BIGHIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment, take serious action against the hackers. However, the former has not released any official statement up until yet, while the latter only said that they “have nothing to say” regarding BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating rumors.

