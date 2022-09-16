Valencia Prime GoFundMe raises more than $10,000 after Philadelphia Drag Queen collapses and dies on stage

Valencia Prime, a Philadelphia drag queen, died on September 12 after collapsing on stage at the Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar. At the time, the cause of death was not disclosed. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office has yet to respond on the same.

Tabu took to social media to express their grief, writing:

“Today, we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of life and positivity. We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage.”

Jolina Jasmine @JolinaJasmine1 I am absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Valencia Prime. This truly is an incredible loss. She was always such a kind and welcoming person from the minute I first met her. We talked a few times a week and I had the pleasure of working with her a few times. I am absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Valencia Prime. This truly is an incredible loss. She was always such a kind and welcoming person from the minute I first met her. We talked a few times a week and I had the pleasure of working with her a few times.

The bar stated in another post that they are in contact with Prime's family to solicit their support for a possible tribute show. Valencia's mother also paid tribute to her, writing on Facebook that she is planning her funeral.

GoFundMe page launched for Valencia Prime

Following the death of Valencia, a GoFundMe page was launched by her friend Nikita Sinnn Monroe to cover the funeral expenses. The page's description began by announcing Prime's death and went on to state:

“We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves. Some of you have reached out and asked how you can help us during these hard times. We want you all to know that your kindness & support is much appreciated and hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

It went on to ask everyone to donate to Prime's funeral service and mentioned that donations could be sent to the GoFundMe page set up on behalf of and with the permission of Prime's family. The page was created to raise $8,000, and donations totaling $10,783 have already been made.

Everything we know about Valencia Prime

Valencia Prime was a singer and songwriter (Image via Valencia Prime/Facebook)

Valencia was born in 1997 in Delran, New Jersey, according to her Facebook page. In 2015, she relocated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Delran High School before attending Rowan College in Burlington County. She then went on to Temple University to study Children's Psychology. Prime was a songwriter and singer.

Her Facebook bio includes two links to information about the two events she was scheduled to perform in the coming days. She was inactive on any other social media platform, and her Facebook posts mostly consisted of memes and videos she shared from other sources, as well as photos of herself and others.

Although no information about her personal life is available, her bio includes the words "Mrs. Prime-Everett" along with two ring emoticons.

