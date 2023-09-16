 "Vaping and fondling each other": Lauren Boebert Explore Talent profile pics go viral post Beetlejuice Theatre video controversy 

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is raising eyebrows for her questionable past. The right-wing Colorado congresswoman’s alleged ExploreTalent.com page has resurfaced online, leaving many shocked. As netizens continue to ridicule her for her scantily clad pictures, a video of her behaving inappropriately at a Beetlejuice concert has also appeared on Twitter.

Prior to becoming a U.S. Representative, it seems like Lauren Boebert took a stab at modelling and acting. Her ExploreTalent.com page has recently gone viral across social media platforms. Twitter user @ericgarland took to the social networking site to share the politician’s supposed ExploreTalent profile picture.

Political Flare also seemingly exposed Boebert for dressing scantily on the website.

Meanwhile, another image supposedly of the 36-year-old sitting on a bed and wearing a revealing dress has gone viral on social media.

Political Flare also claimed that the website in question listed several Republican members as “crisis actors.” This included Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren, Mellissa Carone and Scott Presler amongst others.

A video of Boebert acting inappropriately at a Beetlejuice concert has also left netizens shocked. Reacting to the same, one netizen said:

What is Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice video controversy?

The politician left netizens shocked after a video of her getting groped and her groping another man at a Beetlejuice concert went viral. Twitter user @LauraAnnSTL claimed that the event was an “all-ages family show.” In the black and white video, which is circulating online, Boebert can be seen behaving inappropriately with another man. His identity remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

The politician’s team confirmed with BBC that it was her in the video. However, they denied the vaping allegations.

It was revealed that the two people in question were approached by an usher during the show and were asked to leave the event. The event holders also reportedly received complaints of the duo being loud and recording the show, which is not allowed.

The usher who was responsible for having her removed from the arena also claimed that Boebert refused to leave. She reportedly told the security- “I will be contacting the mayor” and “do you know who I am?”

Speaking about the incident, Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton said in a statement:

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice.”

The politician in question also took to Twitter to tell followers that she certainly attended the show. She added that she- “plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud.” The Republican also encouraged netizens to watch the show as well.

Meanwhile, American Muckrakers PAC co-founder David Wheeler confirmed with CNN that the woman posing on the bed was not Boebert.

It was also alleged that Lauren Boebert used a “sugar daddy” website in the past to meet escort clients. However, the site confirmed that they had no record indicating that the politician had ever used the website.

Lauren Boebert’s team had not responded to the ExploreTalent.com pictures at the time of writing this article.