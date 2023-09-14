"Longest walk of shame I've ever seen": Lauren Boebert theatre video sparks wild reactions post Beetlejuice fracas

American Republican politician, businesswoman, and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend, during an ongoing show of the touring Broadway musical Beetlejuice on charges of “vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance” as reported by the BBC.

In fact, her alleged disruptive behavior led the Denver Arts & Venues (the organization in charge of the theatre in concern) to file an incident report with the local police alongside three other complainants who were fellow attendees of Lauren Boebert at the musical.

It did not take long for the news to break on social media, and soon images and videos from the show became viral. Following this, netizens have put U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert under fire, sparking wild reactions online. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) commented under @MeidasTouch’s tweet reporting the same.

A netizen mocking Boebert. (Image via X/Captain 40Grit)

“I saw trash was trending”: Netizens slam Lauren Boebert for creating ruckus inside a Denver theatre

Republican United States Representative Lauren Boebert who serves for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district was attending the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday at Buell Theatre in Denver when she was accused of behaving unsuitably in public.

In fact, later, a complaint was lodged against her and her partner for reportedly “vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance” inside the theatre.

As per The Denver Post, the incident report was filed by three other members of the audience in collaboration with the Denver Arts & Venues, which although did not mention Lauren Boebert’s name, contained that “two patrons were asked to leave” the theatre premises.

The news outlet reported that Lauren Boebert was initially given a warning during intermission, however, she seemed to dismiss it.

In fact, five minutes into the second half, the security had to approach her and her partner, to ask them to leave the theatre, as they were not only being “unnecessarily loud” but were also recording the show, which was against the theatre policy.

Unfortunately, things got out of hand when Lauren Boebert and her companion refused to leave. In fact, as per BBC, when one of the ushers warned them that they would call the Denver police, the duo allegedly replied, “Go get them!”

Finally, when the security managed to escort them out, the congresswoman allegedly resisted exiting one more time in the lobby area, before threatening the people handling them:

“I will be contacting the mayor. I am on the board…Do you know who I am?”

As soon as images and videos from the theatre's surveillance camera became viral, Lauren Boebert earned backlash and ridicule from social media users. Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, there were a couple of people who stood with Lauren. Here are the reactions.

Following the controversy, Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton issued a statement to BBC confirming that the congresswoman was indeed escorted out of the Buell Theatre.

He also defended Boebert by stating that she did not vape at the musical, nor was she aware that videography was prohibited. He further continued by saying:

“In her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice.”

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Boebert’s companion was an Aspen-based Democrat bar owner named Quinn Gallagher, who was allegedly the congresswoman’s “covert date.”

Interestingly, on Tuesday, two days after the incident, Boebert took to X and confirmed that she missed the end of the show. She also added how she “plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” while encouraging theatre lovers to go see the musical and let her know how it ends.

As per The Denver Post, this was not the first time Boebert found herself in trouble in public.

In fact, earlier, she has been arrested and even summoned to court at least four times for similar incidents, such as walking through metal detectors without waiting her turn and refusing to hand over her purse to the Capitol Police for a routine check before entering the House.