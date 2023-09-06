"Very unnecessary information": Robbie Williams leaves netizens stunned after revealing a mortifying on-stage moment

Robbie Williams has made headlines after his lengthy Instagram post about having food poisoning recently caught the attention of netizens. In the post, the singer recounted a time when he had to defecate in his pants onstage during a performance. As per his post, the incident dates back to 2011, when he had “horrendous food poisoning.”

Robbie Williams claimed that he was not well at the time and had to cancel a show in Denmark due to his poor health. However, they decided to perform in Amsterdam, and not cancel that show. He then recalled how even after accidentally defecating in his pants, he “committed to the performance 100 percent.”

Along with the confession, he also posted a sketch with the sentence:

“Sometimes your favourite artists fart onstage.”

As his post went viral on social media, many accounts shared and reshared it, reacting to the information. @PopCrave also posted about it on X (formerly Twitter). Under the post, one social media user commented and said:

Robbie Williams’ confession came just a few months after Joe Jonas revealed how he had soiled himself onstage and had to rush for a quick outfit change in the middle of his show.

Social media users react to Robbie Williams revealing how he soiled his pants while performing in Amsterdam

As Robbie Williams posted about how he defecated in his pants in Amsterdam, social media users were taken aback, as many felt that the information was “unnecessary."

Many supported the artist on Instagram and also laughed at the situation.

Reactions under @PopCrave's post were mixed with many saying that "nobody asked for" such information.

At the moment, Robbie Williams has not addressed the reaction of the netizens. However, social media users continue to share the clips from the show, and hilariously comment on the videos and his post.