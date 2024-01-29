"Very unprofessional": Fans angered at Pledis Entertainment's alleged shade towards popular K-pop groups in a statement about SVT's tour achievement

On Monday, January 29, Pledis Entertainment released a statement about their K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN's stadium tours, and their achievements through the same.

In the release, the agency stated that SEVENTEEN is the only group, other than BTS, that has rolled out a full-fledged stadium tour. However, it was immediately brought to fans' attention that they got their facts wrong. Some were enraged at the agency for allegedly throwing shade at other popular K-pop groups who also held stadium tours.

"Elevating one's own artist by eliminating the achievements of other artists is very unprofessional, Pledis should not act like that just to make artists under the company look bigger."

BLACKPINK, TWICE, and NCT fans were especially angered by the lack of research in the statement, and called Pledis Entertainment out for being disrespectful and underplaying other artists' achievements.

Pledis Entertainment under fire for alleged shade towards BLACKPINK, TWICE, and NCT in recent statement about SEVENTEEN's stadium tour achievements

The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, housed under Pledis Entertainment, are currently rolling out their FOLLOW World Tour, visiting several cities around the world. Most of the group's concerts were held in stadiums, which often rolled out with all seats sold out.

While this was true, many netizens weren't happy with the false claims in Pledis Entertainment's statement celebrating the group's achievements. They stated that SEVENTEEN is the only group to have rolled out full-fledged stadium tours other than BTS and artists who held one-off concerts at stadiums. One-off concerts are defined as those performed outside the context of a full-planned tour.

Here's what the statement claimed:

"SEVENTEEN met with 700,000 fans in 9 cities over 20 concerts in Seoul, Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macau. The Japanese concerts were held in dome stadiums, and SEVENTEEN proved their ticket power by having performed in stadiums in Macau, Bangkok, and Bulacan. Excluding one-offs, SEVENTEEN is the only K-Pop group, other than BTS, to have done a stadium tour."

The last statement, which was proven wrong by fans and other netizens, naturally led to a heated debate on the internet. Many felt that the statement was misogynistic for excluding BLACKPINK and TWICE from recognition. BLACKPINK's recent Born Pink World Tour organized various concerts in countries such as Thailand, Korea, and Japan, many of which were sold out.

Additionally, TWICE also rolled out a World Tour, Ready To Be, which held much of its concerts in stadiums, and filled out many of the venues.

Moreover, NCT, NCT Dream, and NCT 127's stadium tours were also not included in the article. The two sun-units and the larger group, NCT, rolled out several concerts in the past year such as NCT 127: NEO CITY THE LINK and The Dream Show.

