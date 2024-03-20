Video of Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung and RM arriving at the GOLDEN private listening party surfaces online, leaving fans in a frenzy

On March 20, 2024, a flurry of images from the private listening party of BTS member Jungkook's album GOLDEN took the internet by storm. Among them, a short video surfaced, capturing the attention of ARMYs, as they witnessed fellow BTS members Jimin, Taehyung, and RM entering the venue.

On the X platform, a user, @ohyunhees, uploaded a blurred video, providing just enough detail for astute fans to identify the BTS members.

The musician and the bandmates stepped out of a celebrity van and entered an underground luxury establishment, Woo Hyang Woo, a Korean restaurant situated in Los Angeles. "Woo Hyang Woo," which stands for "BEEF SCENTED HOUSE," has been a prominent fixture in Koreatown, LA, since its inception in 2020.

BTS members have been spotted at the same restaurant before as well.

Footage of Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM entering the GOLDEN album listening party goes viral

On November 4, 2023, the then non-enlisted BTS members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—shared some photos from the maknae's GOLDEN private listening party. Jungkook, marking the seventh and final BTS member to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, hosted a private gathering to celebrate this milestone.

While specifics about the event, such as the guest list and venue, remained undisclosed, BTS members RM, Jimin, and V shared glimpses of the occasion through Polaroid pictures on their personal Instagram accounts.

However, keen-eyed fans noticed intriguing details in the shared images, particularly mysterious fingers that hinted at the possible presence of other BTS members—Jin, Suga, and J-hope—who were serving in the military at that time.

This speculation arose from the rule restricting idols from public appearances while on military duty. Further insights emerged from the restaurant's official account, confirming Jin's attendance at the private listening party.

This revelation shed light on the event's exclusivity, with Jin and Suga's presence prompting discretion in filming. Additionally, reports surfaced of Jungkook's thoughtful gesture in inviting restaurant staff to join the celebration.

Jungkook's debut solo album, Golden, marked another milestone in his musical journey, following the success of Seven in July and 3D in September. Released on November 3, the album boasted an all-English tracklist, featuring collaborations with renowned artists such as Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

As BTS members continue their military service, fans eagerly await their collective return, with Jin and J-hope anticipated to complete their duties this year, while the remaining members are slated for discharge in June 2025, promising a reunion for the boyband.