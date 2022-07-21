"Vocal line will have a collab with benny blanco": Fans react to potential BTS x Benny Blanco collab

A new collaboration between American producer Benny Blanco and K-pop giants BTS might be in the making.

Fans are expecting BTS to collaborate with record producer Benny Blanco, who last collaborated with the group in May 2022 when he created a remix of three of ARMY's favorite songs. BTS shared a TikTok video with Benny Blanco in which they discussed the possibility of collaborating.

jaz @mp3seoul okay so I think vocal line will have a collab with benny blanco and rapline will have a collab with snoop dogg. okay so I think vocal line will have a collab with benny blanco and rapline will have a collab with snoop dogg.

Benny Blanco was seen on a video call with members V, Jimin, Jung Kook, and Jin. He praised the four and talked about how he hasn't seen them in a long time but reiterated that he loves their music.

While on the phone with Bang Si-hyuk, aka Bang PD, the Chairman of HYBE Labels, Blanco jokingly revealed his plans to join the group as their new member.

Benny Blanco teased the collab with a TikTok skit alongside HYBE founder Bang PD

lea⁷ @seokjinbit BTS Vocal Line x Benny Blanco NEW song



friendly reminder that Benny Blanco is responsible for all these iconic summer hits… YALL IM SO EXCITED HOLY FCK?!?! PLS BE A NEW SONG AND NOT ANOTHER REMIX AKSHWKSHW BTS Vocal Line x Benny Blanco NEW songfriendly reminder that Benny Blanco is responsible for all these iconic summer hits… YALL IM SO EXCITED HOLY FCK?!?! PLS BE A NEW SONG AND NOT ANOTHER REMIX AKSHWKSHW https://t.co/8TJjAbE13Q

The 34-year-old artist reached out to HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk, aka Bang PD, and Scooter Braun, CEO of Ithaca Holdings and co-CEO of HYBE America, in a self-shot video shared on Twitter. He talked about how he could not stop thinking about the group while dancing and singing after seeing the South Korean septet perform.

Benny Blanco went on to say that he believed he could be a member of BTS. The HYBE founder agreed to share their contact information and requested that the record producer pursue the matter himself.

Lily ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist Benny Blanco has been credited on 29!!!! #1 songs on the hot 100 since he started in 2007 Benny Blanco has been credited on 29!!!! #1 songs on the hot 100 since he started in 2007 😳😳 https://t.co/qvohQiT2pY

lea⁷ @seokjinbit BTS VOCAL LINE X BENNY BLANCO?!?!?!?



WE’RE GETTING A NEW SONG??? HOLY FCK?!?!? BTS VOCAL LINE X BENNY BLANCO?!?!?!?WE’RE GETTING A NEW SONG??? HOLY FCK?!?!? https://t.co/aWZecjyku1

Benny Blanco has previously collaborated with BTS on remixes of their songs FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, and Blood Sweat & Tears for their #MyBTSTracks campaign. In April of this year, the former also attended the latter's concert, after which he began talking about joining the band.

Fans have already started making theories regarding the collaboration.

Earlier in June, the septet announced that they will be focusing on individual projects as they celebrate their tenth anniversary, with j-hope’s solo album, Jack In The Box, paving the way. Taking Jimin up on his offer for a collaboration, Benny tweeted, "Let's make it the best song of the year!"

BTS_official @bts_bighit

BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️

benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺

BTS: 음...안돼 대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩

(vt.tiktok.com/ZSRL6qFaU/?k=1)



Cast: #Jin #Jimin #V #JungKook benny: 나도 BTS에 껴줘!🥺BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺BTS: 음...안돼대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩Cast: @ItsBennyBlanco benny: 나도 BTS에 껴줘!🥺BTS: 응?🤷‍♂️benny: 나도 잘할 수 있을 것 같은데!🥺BTS: 음...안돼😅 대신 우리가 엄청난 곡을 같이 만들어볼 수는 있을 것 같은데?🤩(vt.tiktok.com/ZSRL6qFaU/?k=1)Cast: @ItsBennyBlanco #Jin #Jimin #V #JungKook https://t.co/ulii1dSdoF

This announcement alone was enough to get ARMYs excited. It'll be interesting to see how the vocal line members interact for the new music.

shreya🏳️‍🌈|ot⁷|« | »🃏 @iridescencemyg all the news i've learnt about bang pd today has very much been yoongi levels of random,, like what do you mean he cut off his beard hair so that lee hyun could glue to his face and then he appeared in a fake zoom call skit with benny blanco all the news i've learnt about bang pd today has very much been yoongi levels of random,, like what do you mean he cut off his beard hair so that lee hyun could glue to his face and then he appeared in a fake zoom call skit with benny blanco

Amidst the chaos and excitement over the upcoming collab, many have been wondering about the seemingly random skit featuring Hitman Bang.

More about BTS collabs

The group has previously collaborated with many well-known artists, including Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Earlier in June, Jung Kook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song Left And Right, which has been a global music chart success.

BTS' V is also ready to appear in a variety show called In The Soop: Friendcation alongside the Wooga Squad, which includes actors Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy.

With the vocal line collaborating on the upcoming song, fans have speculated on whether the rap line will collaborate with American rapper Snoop Dogg since he had previously mentioned his upcoming collaboration with BTS. More information on the subject is awaited.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far