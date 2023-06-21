"Wanted this fairy tale": 7 Little Johnstons fans slam Liz for moving in with Brice too soon

The finale of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 aired on TLC this Tuesday, June 20, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Liz doubting her and Brice's relationship as the couple had lost their spark after moving in together. Liz complained that her and Brice's decoration items were very different and that she did not want a stuffed Deer head in her room.

She also did not want him complaining about her snoring and said that the reality did not match her "dream." Even after dating for three years, Liz doubted that they could live together for more than a year. She felt very disconnected from Brice, and even though there were no fights, she compared their relationship to that of roommates.

She had also realized that she was used to living alone and the whole situation made her connect to her mother. 7 Little Johnstons fans slammed Liz for moving in with her boyfriend at the age of 21 when she should have been concentrating on jobs. She even told her mother once that she was looking for a long-term house, despite the fact that they did not even have stable careers.

💞 @briasimone__ #7littlejohnstons I feel like Liz wanted this fairy tale married my high school sweetheart romance & it’s not happening with Bruce at least I feel like Liz wanted this fairy tale married my high school sweetheart romance & it’s not happening with Bruce at least 😭 #7littlejohnstons

7 Little Johnstons fans think Brice did not want to move in with Liz

Brice and Liz are still in their early 20s, and the former is annoyed by Liz's habits. Liz also felt that moving in was a mistake as she felt she would connect with Brice even better, but now she realized there was "nothing else to learn." However, Liz decided not to discuss their issues and kept the problems to herself to avoid hurting his feelings.

7 Little Johnstons fans slammed Liz for moving on too fast and felt that she should not have bought a house with Brice. While fans earlier speculated that the couple had broken up, Brice clarified in a recent comment that they were still together.

Deirdre Young @singsongmd That's relationships, sis. I'm sorry. This is why we don't jump into wanting too much, too soon. All marriages go through a dull period. You have to be each other's best friend. There is not always going to be spice all the time. #7littlejohnstons That's relationships, sis. I'm sorry. This is why we don't jump into wanting too much, too soon. All marriages go through a dull period. You have to be each other's best friend. There is not always going to be spice all the time. #7littlejohnstons

Deirdre Young @singsongmd I think that Brice wants a girlfriend. He doesn't want the responsibility of the potential marriage and a mortgage. And quite frankly I don't blame him. Too much too soon. #7littlejohnstons I think that Brice wants a girlfriend. He doesn't want the responsibility of the potential marriage and a mortgage. And quite frankly I don't blame him. Too much too soon. #7littlejohnstons

Elizabeth is too young 2B so serious w/ one person. She shld date some more B4 she starts talking about marriage & buying a with Bryce I know there are plenty of ppl who dated at young age & are still togetherElizabeth is too young 2B so serious w/ one person. She shld date some more B4 she starts talking about marriage & buying awith Bryce #7littlejohnstons I know there are plenty of ppl who dated at young age & are still together .Elizabeth is too young 2B so serious w/ one person. She shld date some more B4 she starts talking about marriage & buying a 🏠 with Bryce #7littlejohnstons

Case @ca21410 You are beautiful & a great person It's ok Liz!!! You will find someone who loves you & cares for youYou are beautiful & a great person #7LittleJohnstons It's ok Liz!!! You will find someone who loves you & cares for you ❤️ You are beautiful & a great person #7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Moving in together was the wrong decision for Liz and Brice!! No wonder she's always putting him down! #7littlejohnstons Moving in together was the wrong decision for Liz and Brice!! No wonder she's always putting him down! #7littlejohnstons

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #7littlejohnstons you jumped into to playing house. Y'all were in high school and then focused on getting jobs. #7littlejohnstons you jumped into to playing house. Y'all were in high school and then focused on getting jobs.

Alana Clark @aclarkcountry I think moving in was wrong. I don't think purchasing another house is right either for Liz or Anna. #7LittleJohnstons I think moving in was wrong. I don't think purchasing another house is right either for Liz or Anna. #7LittleJohnstons

💞 @briasimone__ Liz & Brice should’ve waited on the move in …. #7littlejohnstons Liz & Brice should’ve waited on the move in ….#7littlejohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Brice was totally plain in his conversation with Liz about how the house should be decorated, while Liz gave vibes similar to those of Amber! #7littlejohnstons Brice was totally plain in his conversation with Liz about how the house should be decorated, while Liz gave vibes similar to those of Amber! #7littlejohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Disappointing that things between Liz and Brice aren't as good as they used to be! #7littlejohnstons Disappointing that things between Liz and Brice aren't as good as they used to be! #7littlejohnstons

What happened on 7 Little Johnstons episode 11?

TLC's description of the episode titled Romance or Roommates? reads:

"The Johnstons come together on the court for a game of basketball; Trent and Amber celebrate Trent's weight loss with a boudoir photo shoot; Elizabeth has a heart-to-heart with Amber about her relationship with Brice."

Trent and the family worked out together as they could not afford to gain weight being dwarfs. They also played basketball together in a girls vs boys tournament. Trent and Amber also had a s*xy photoshoot to show off their weight loss.

Elizabeth wondered how she would live the next 25 years with Brice when she was already annoyed with him.

TLC has not confirmed if 7 Little Johnstons will return for its 14th season.

