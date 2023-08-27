Was Bob Barker Native American? Ethnicity explored as iconic Price is Right host dies aged 99 

A piece of shocking news has come to light as Bob Barker, the longtime host of Price is Right, has passed away at the age of 99. He died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home on August 26, 2023. The news about his demise was shared by Barker’s publicist Roger Neal, who shared a statement mentioning,

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us."

Bob Barker was Native American and he spent all his years living in America

Bob Barker was born in Washington and grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. According to the official website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Barker was Native American. His mother, Matilda, was a school teacher, and his father, Bron, was a foreman on the electric high lane. In 1929, Barker's father died after suffering injuries as he fell from a tower. Later, Barker's family moved to Missouri, where Barker pursued his high school.

Barker began his media stint when he was still in college. His first job was in KTTS- FM radio. He has been remembered for hosting Price is Right for almost 35 years. It was in 2007 when he decided to retire with a media industry career spanning 50 years.

He was also a supporter of animal rights, and he actively participated in animal rights activism. He actively participated in groups like United Activists for Animal Rights and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Internet users were shocked after coming across the news of Bob Barker's demise

As social media users came across the news of Bob Barker's demise, they shared heartfelt messages about it. Several internet users called him a legend and said they find it hard to believe he is not there anymore. Some social media users shared snips and clips of Barker meeting famous people.

AP reported that Nancy Burnet, Barker's longtime friend, shared a statement about the demise of Barker and said that she is so proud of the kind of work that she and Barker did together to expose the cruelty of animals in the Hollywood industry.

She further said they also worked to improve the conditions of abused and exploited animals in the US and internationally.

Moreover, CBS also released a statement about his demise, in which they said they lost a beloved member of the CBS family.