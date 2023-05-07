Was Prince Harry on the balcony with the royals after King Charles' coronation? Details revealed as the Duke of Sussex missed the balcony flypast

Unlike other members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry did not appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after King Charles III's coronation. On May 6, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex was not present with the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, along with their three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - among other Royal relatives in the iconic box.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry is no longer a working royal, which accounts for his absence.

Arthur Edwards @ArthurJEdwards Newley crowned King Charles, Queen Camilla plus Prince William and family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. A truly amazing day Newley crowned King Charles, Queen Camilla plus Prince William and family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. A truly amazing day https://t.co/mpClGpnLj9

King Charles (74) and Queen Camilla (75) got out of the Gold State Coach and walked out onto the porch of the royal home. The King and Queen Consort smiled and waved to the crowds of people below, who were clapping.

Prince Harry was last spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June 2019 with his wife, Meghan Markle, during Queen Elizabeth's Trooping the Colour birthday procession.

Prince Harry returned to the US soon after King Charles III's coronation

✨Amelie 🕰️✨ @TheLakesDuchess Prince Harry showing up to the coronation looking fresh, moisturized, and then IMMEDIATELY dipping is my favorite thing ever. Took all the charisma in the room and put it back on that plane Prince Harry showing up to the coronation looking fresh, moisturized, and then IMMEDIATELY dipping is my favorite thing ever. Took all the charisma in the room and put it back on that plane ✨✈️ https://t.co/lykWVrFPQ4

Prince Harry, who was seated in the third row during the coronation, returned to California immediately to rejoin his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie (4) and Princess Lilibet (1).

To get back in time for his son's birthday party, which is also on Saturday, he hurried back to the United States.

Since Harry is no longer a working royal, it was unknown before coronation day whether he would join other royals on the palace balcony. The Duke of Sussex, Charles' second child, came to London to support his father for the coronation event while Markle stayed at home in California with their children.

Amidst the growing tensions in the royal family, Prince Harry, and Meghan stepped back from their roles in 2021. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement reading:

Simon Ateba @simonateba



According to a sensational report from the Spectator, Queen Elizabeth II openly… JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Decried Harry and Meghan's Union as 'Complete Disaster', Amid Royal Family Tensions - Your reaction. Do you trust this new source now that the Queen is no more?According to a sensational report from the Spectator, Queen Elizabeth II openly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Decried Harry and Meghan's Union as 'Complete Disaster', Amid Royal Family Tensions - Your reaction. Do you trust this new source now that the Queen is no more?According to a sensational report from the Spectator, Queen Elizabeth II openly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9Oy3Wr3mw8

“Following conversations with [Harry], the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Things went south again after Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare in 2022, but he still attended the coronation ceremony out of duty and love for his father.

A source close to Harry told People Magazine:

"At the end of the day, he's going to be there for his dad."

After the coronation ritual, King Charles made his official debut on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. For important events or big milestones, the British royal family customarily walks out on the terrace together, and a crowning ceremony is possibly the largest of them.

The same stepping-out-in-the-balcony tradition happened back in 1953 when Queen Elizabeth was coronated and stepped out of the box with her husband, Prince Phillip, and her son, the future king Charles, who was only 4 at that point.

Before that, in 1937, Princess Elizabeth, who was 11 at the time, did the same with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and father, King George VI, when the Queen Mother was coronated.

Poll : 0 votes