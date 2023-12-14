Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity boosted by Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'? Latest poll reveals couple's approval ratings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines for quite a long time. However, the royal couple's popularity has now witnessed an increase and there have been various reasons behind the same, including the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which was released in 2022 alongside Harry's memoir Spare.

The duo are also trending currently after Meghan's controversial claims in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey was featured in Omid Scobie's book Endgame. But the book has not contributed to the royal couple's popularity.

Newsweek's Redfield & Wilton conducted a poll where the approval rating for the duo was said to be the highest. The Express revealed that around 1,500 Americans participated in the poll where 45% of votes were in favor of Harry and 38% were for Meghan.

According to the final results, Prince Harry's net approval rating increased to 29 from 12 in September this year while it was 13 for Meghan Markle, who was previously on minus 2.

Omid Scobie's Endgame has left a negative impact on the popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Nation reported that for the last few years, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ones who were highly popular among the Americans. The outlet states that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity has decreased a little after the release of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

Between November 30, 2023, and December 1, 2023, Daily Mail polled 1,000 Americans again following the book's publication. According to the survey, Meghan Markle scored 21% and Prince Harry 28% in popularity. This was less than William and Kate's 36% and 44%.

The Independent revealed last month that the Dutch version of Omid's book was removed from the bookstores of the Netherlands. The book allegedly featured the name of a royal racist and this happened because of a translation error.

Scobie's book addressed an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where the latter claimed that a royal family member allegedly questioned about their son's skin color. The Dutch version reportedly revealed the names of the royal racists and Scobie also knew the royal racist's names but did not reveal them because of the laws in the U.K.

During the interview, Meghan said that she was worried for her son, and while Oprah questioned her about the person who was a part of the conversation, Meghan said:

"That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him."

Meghan Markle is supposed to be fired by her talent agency after Omid Scobie book controversy

Omid Scobie's Endgame revealed a lot of unknown details about the royal family. However, it also landed the royal couple in a few problems. Multiple sources revealed on December 7, 2023, that Meghan Markle's talent agency William Morris Endeavor was reportedly planning to fire her.

The New York Post revealed that Meghan joined the agency in April this year and was signed for a few projects. However, the talent agency is worried about the consequences of the claims made in Endgame. Royal expert Angela Levin also shared a statement with GB News which reads in part:

"It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well-known agency be clear about how they feel."

Scobie appeared for an interview with Newsnight on BBC Two earlier this month, claiming that the entire thing was a "publicity stunt" and the entire matter was being investigated. Endgame's Dutch version reportedly had a separate paragraph where the names of the alleged racists were mentioned.