The last concert of BTS' SUGA's solo tour, Agust D tour, took place in Seoul on June 24, 2023, and it featured a number of exciting events and heartwarming moments that fans cherished. One of the more talked-about moments, though, is a particular fan cam that is currently making the rounds online. It features the idol attempting to record himself on a fan's Samsung Galaxy phone and bursting into laughter before handing it back.

While the idol was giving back the phone to the fan, it was snatched away momentarily by a staff member. This made people believe that the fan was most probably live-streaming the concert, and this led to fans appreciating and commending SUGA for not getting mad at the circumstances. However, it was later revealed that the fan in question was not live-streaming and that it was just a misunderstanding.

Fans praise BTS' SUGA for his reaction to a fan allegedly live-streaming his Agust D tour concert in Seoul

ARMYs who are keeping up with the events and happenings of the Agust D tour would be aware of the fact that SUGA follows a tradition of recording himself on fans' phones only when it is a Samsung Galaxy. This is naturally due to the idol, along with fellow BTS members, being the mobile phone brand's ambassador.

Just like every other concert, the idol began his tradition yet again by specifically picking Samsung Galaxy phones to record himself during his Seoul concert as a sign of loyalty to the brand he's expected to promote. The idol took a fan's phone as he got down the stage and began recording himself, but soon burst into laughter and gave the phone back to the fan. However, before the phone reached its owner, a staff member snatched it, believing that they were probably live-streaming the concert.

This was mainly due to the cable-like thing that was attached to the phone, which misled many into thinking the fan was live-streaming. However, it was later revealed to be just a lanyard, and it was also revealed that the fan wasn't streaming the event. Therefore, the staff returned the phone to its owner soon after. What SUGA was laughing about, though, remains a mystery.

While some fans argue that SUGA, just like the staff member, must have mistook it for a live stream and reacted in a hilarious way, others still continue to ponder the other reasons that led to his reaction. Regardless, fans are happy to see that the idol is unaffected by people live-streaming his concert, which adds to his ongoing and joked-about reputation of being an 'anti-capitalist'.

In other news, fans seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed not just the Seoul concert in particular but the entire SUGA's Agust D tour. The setlist, stage settings, the artist's energy, and the fans' unmatched enthusiasm all showcase how the tour was more than just a commercial success, and it has proven to have made many fans and netizens happy with their concert experience.

