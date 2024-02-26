“Waste of cliff hanger”: American Idol season 22 fans react to Dawson Slade’s audition

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 25, 2024. During the latest segment, fans saw several talented singers take the stage and impress the judges with their vocals and musical skills.

One of the contestants who appeared on the show in the latest episode was Dawson Slade, who sang not one, but two country songs during his audition. The 17-year-old country singer from Moulton, Alabama first performed I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack, followed by Somebody Else Will by Justin Moore.

While his first song wasn't the best, his second rendition was enough to impress the judges and help him make it through to the next round.

Fans took to social media to react to Dawson's audition, which initially seemed to go sideways. One person, @JSmithneil wrote on X:

"No way they say no country singing dad dawson..waste of cliff hanger."

American Idol season 22 will return with another episode next week on ABC.

American Idol 2024 fans react to Dawson being given a second chance

Expand Tweet

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Dawson Slade was one of the singers who appeared in the latest segment to audition for the singing competition and made it through.

At the beginning of his audition, he introduced himself and told the judges that he worked on a ranch. He stated that in addition to working on a farm, he was a full-time musician and a "full-time" father. He added that his son was born recently and had accompanied his parents for his American Idol audition:

"My son is by far the best thing that's ever happened in my life. He's definitely the cutest little human on this planet, no doubt about it," he said in his introductory video.

Dawson later added that he had a "lot of nerves going on" but he told himself that he had to remember why he was doing it and who he was doing it for.

When he told the judges his song of choice, Katy Perry said she loved that song. She added that it was a smart choice. The judges, however, weren't entirely convinced by the song. Katy noted that the American Idol season 22 contestant had a "great voice," and a "country thing" going on but that something was missing.

Luke Bryant added that his performance was linear. Lionel Richie said although he wanted to celebrate, the singer needed to put in more time. He said no to the performance. Luke Bryant stated that he heard a lot of "songwriter vibes" from Dawson but that was not enough. However, the Knockin' Boots singer was thinking of another song for Dawson to sing to test him.

Dawson noted that he had another song up his sleeve. He broke into his Justin Moore rendition. His second performance earned him three yeses and he made it through.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to his audition.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

American Idol season 22 will return next week with another episode on ABC.