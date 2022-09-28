WATCH: Alejandra Guzman falls on stage while performing in Washington DC, taken to hospital soon after

Alejandra Guzman's fans were worried after she had to be taken to the hospital in an emergency. The incident happened on September 27 when she fell midway while performing at a concert.

Guzman recently appeared at the US Hispanic Heritage Gala at Washington's Kennedy Center. She was performing Mala Hierba and lost her balance, due to which one of her heels caused her ankle to bend. She injured her hip but continued singing while lying on the stage.

A musician rushed towards her as she complained about the pain and could not stand up. Her team ran towards the stage to help her, and the end of the concert was eventually announced. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her current situation remains unknown.

Alejandra Guzman spoke to the EFE agency before her performance and said that her career is going through a good phase and she is not worried about her future. Mentioning that she would continue her singing classes to offer the best for her fans, she said,

"I think I'm dreaming again, reaching my dreams and moving forward with my career."

Everything known about Alejandra Guzman

Alejandra Guzman is a famous musician, singer, composer and actress (Image via Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A Latin Grammy Award–winning Mexican rock singer and actress, Alejandra Guzman is known as the "Queen of Rock" in the Hispanic world and has sold over 30 million albums throughout her career. Her mother, Silvia Pinal, is a well-known actress and former politician, and her father, Enrique Guzman, is a famous singer and actor.

The Mexico City native has three siblings, which include two half-sisters – Sylvia Pasquel and Viridiana Alatriste, and brother Luis Enrique Guzman. She started her career by releasing a song, Bye Mama, in 1988, which was dedicated to her mother.

Guzman continued to release more albums from the 90s, like Eternamente Bella, Flor de Piel, and Libre. Most of her albums have been labeled Gold and Platinum, and she has been nominated for the Grammys and Latin Grammy Awards. Although she is a famous name in Mexico, she also had a successful career in the United States.

The 54-year-old has performed duets with Franco De Vita, Mario Domm, Gloria Trevi, and more. She was a judge on the second season of Va Por Ti and was a coach on shows like La Voz (U.S.), La Voz…Mexico, The Voice, and more.

She was cast in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video show El Juego de las Llaves last year and appeared as a performer on another TV show, A Tiny Audience. She started a 20-city US tour with Paulina Rubio earlier this year, and they performed at various locations like Chicago, El Paso, New York, Miami, and Las Vegas.

Alejandra Guzman started another tour at the Arena CDMX in July 2022, featuring artists like Silvia Pinal, Fey, Erik Rubin, and Aleks Syntek. Her next concert will be in Venetian Las Vegas in November this year.

