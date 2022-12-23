WATCH: Bodycam footage shows cops breaking up party at Idaho University murder victims' house

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the YouTube channel Truth and Transparency obtained the bodycam footage of Idaho authorities breaking up a party at home where four students were massacred on November 13.

The footage was captured on 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, on September 1, approximately two months before the slayings. In the footage, the officers can be seen confronting guests at the home after receiving a noise complaint. However, the partygoer who answers the door tells the police that the tenants aren't home.

In reference to the victim's, the partygoer, who was not named by authorities, said:

“They left and went to another party."

The officer then convinced the partygoer to call the 21-year-old resident and murder victim Madison Mogen, who reportedly agreed to come home.

While Moscow authorities have not yet confirmed whether or not any of the partygoers were suspects in the slayings, they stated that they are gradually releasing footage related to the students in case it provides any new leads in the case.

Idaho officials comment on the release of footage in relation to the November 13 massacre

The New York Post reported that on Monday, December 19, Moscow police chief James Fry said that they have received over 10,000 tips from the public in relation to the massacre.

Fry said that the release of footage has been crucial to the case. While he dissuaded the public from speculating upon the identity of the suspect based on the out-of-context videos, he stated that the footage could help people ultimately identify any suspicious behavior related to the course of events before the victims were killed on November 13. Fry said:

“We’re reviewing all those tips, we’re checking to ensure that we have individuals who look at those tips and any piece of evidence that they can link to this case, they’re doing so."

As per Fox, the King Road home was known as a "party house" where several people would come in and out, complicating the process of finding a suspect. Idaho police officials told local outlets that since the occupants would allow parties to occur while they were not present at home, many people may have known the code.

In the footage, the officer could be heard commenting on the number of guests in the home. He said:

"So now you have a house full of random people. If you let them know that the noise needs to come down, OK, we just received a noise complaint. We want that music turned down and we don't want to come back again tonight. If we have to come back again tonight, then there's even more problems OK?"

The case currently remains under investigation. In the initial stages, Idaho authorities labelled the massacre as a potential "crime of passion."

