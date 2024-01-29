Watch: Bodycam footage shows the moment Oklahoma pastor Keith Holt was arrested over the horrific abuse of 8 children

Keith Holt, a pastor of the House of Prayer Church in Blackwell, and his wife Candy were arrested by the local police earlier this month on charges of child abuse, kidnapping, and neglect.

Blackwell police took action after accusations surfaced, leading to Holt facing three counts of felony child abuse and one count of child neglect. Simultaneously, his wife, Candy, is charged with three counts of enabling child abuse and one count of child neglect. They have also been accused of beating the children with a wooden board and locking them in for days without food and water.

The situation involves the couple's eight children, aged 2 to 17, as outlined in recently revealed court documents obtained by Law & Crime.

Pastor Keith Holt and his wife were arrested from their home

Details have emerged regarding the arrest of Pastor Keith Holt and his wife Candy over alleged child abuse. According to Blackwell Police Chief Jay Brewer, concerns were raised in early January 2024 when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services reported several children being left home alone.

As per Law & Crime, child welfare workers had contacted the police following multiple referrals about physical abuse, specifically involving a 14-year-old female referred to as "T.S." and a 14-year-old male identified as "J.C.H." Photos allegedly showed severe bruising on T.S., and a distressing video reportedly captured J.C.H. stating that his father had "punched him and thrown him down the stairs."

The situation led to several calls from concerned individuals, prompting officers to visit the Holt residence on Sunday, January 14. However, the parents reportedly refused to open the door. Subsequent attempts by the Department of Human Services officers the next day also proved futile, as no one responded, as reported by FOX.

Finally, on January 16, investigators were granted access to the home. According to the police report accessed by Law & Crime, T.S. opened up about the alleged abuse. The affidavit states, "Once we were alone, T.S. began telling us that she was getting beaten by Keith and Candy (Holt). She showed us her arms and legs, which were covered in bruises." T.S. disclosed that Keith would hit her with a wooden board, presenting a board retrieved from behind the TV as evidence.

Police reports revealed the extent of the alleged abuse. Officers believe Holt used a wooden board to beat the children, inflicting up to 40 blows per incident. The Holts are also accused of subjecting the kids to punishment by locking them in a bathroom for days without food and water, as per Law & Crime.

Following their arrests, the state has taken immediate custody of all eight children, placing them under protective care.

Pastor Keith Holt's Church responds amid child abuse allegations

Blackwell Police reveal that Keith Holt, who identified himself as the Lead Pastor of the House of Prayer Church, now faces potential child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect charges.

On Facebook, the Blackwell House of Prayer Church, however, released a statement denying the allegations. The post reads,

"The article that is online about the House of Prayer, senior pastor is not the truth. John and Nellie Jack are the senior pastors. Please pray for our church."

As per KOKH, police are urging the Kay County district attorney to file charges against Keith Holt for child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect, while include charges of enabling child abuse, kidnapping, and child neglect against Candy Holt.

The Holts were booked into the Kay County Jail on $100,000 bond each. This is an ongoing investigation.

