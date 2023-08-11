Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in the lawsuit to regain welfare funds misspent in Mississippi. Favre asked a judge to remove him from the civil lawsuit as he continues to deny the allegations against him. In April, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson refused his request.

He then took his case to the Mississippi Supreme Court in hopes they would remove him. On Thursday, the state's Supreme Court also denied Brett Favre's request. He is one of dozens listed in the civil lawsuit filed by Mississippi's Department of Human Services last year. The department is looking to recover millions of dollars intended for low-income residents in the state.

At this moment, it appears that the civil lawsuit will continue with the former NFL quarterback listed as a defendant. Twitter was bombarded with comments about the latest news in the Mississippi Welfare scandal. With the majority of those on the social media platform support the Mississippi Supreme Court's ruling. Others now wait to see if he will be held accountable for his alleged role in this case.

Timeline of events in allegations against Brett Favre in the Mississippi Welfare Fund scandal

The allegations against Brett Favre date back to 2020. It was then that the state of Mississippi did an internal audit and found that $77 million was misused. The money was intended to help those facing poverty and low-income situations.

In 2021, Mississippi demanded that Favre repay the $1.1 million that he paid for speaking engagements that he never completed. In October 2021, he paid some amount, but still owes $228,000, as an interest amount. It was at this time that Favre took to Twitter to tell his side of the story, and said he would never accept money for work he never did.

In 2021, Brett Favre Tweeted that he was innocent in the Mississippi Welfare scandal.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services claims that millions were used to construct a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. which happens to be Favre's alma mater. Another portion of the money was also used to fund the creation of a concussion drug named Prevasol. A company that the former quarterback has worked with.

Favre has not been charged criminally in this case. In 2021, Nancy New, the founder of the Mississippi Community Education Center who allegedly arranged for the funds to be used for the volleyball facility, was indicted.

Text messages that were allegedly sent by Favre were released in the fall of 2022. These messages show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Favre discussing the use of the funds.

In late 2022, the state of Mississippi filed a civil lawsuit in hopes of recouping some of the millions of dollars needed to help families in need.

In early 2023, Favre sued former NFL players Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for defamation. Both personalities spoke about the case on their respective sports talk shows.

The former QB accused the two of character assassination as he continued to deny his role in the case. McAfee's case was dropped in May while Sharpe is still fighting his case.