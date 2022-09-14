Brett Favre knowingly took welfare money to build daughter's volleyball court, alleged leaked texts reveal

NFL Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre and his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal is taking another turn. It was alleged a couple of months ago that the former quarterback was involved in a welfare funds fraud scandal.

It is reported that the 52-year-old received $1 million of welfare money to make motivational speeches between 2017 and 2018, which he allegedly didn't do. The quarterback denies this.

It is part of a scandal that involves roughly $77 million in welfare funds that were for helping families in need, but were instead redirected to other people. The legendary former quarterback is alleged to be one of those people after a Mississippi auditor did a little digging.

We now have another thread to pull. There are alleged text messages between the retired NFL star and Nancy New, a non-profit group founder (who has already plead guilty to 13 felonies involved in the welfare scandal).

In these messages, Favre asked if the media would find out that welfare funds that were meant for poor families were instead being used to build a volleyball center. New then replied that the Governor is on board.

The alleged texts read:

Brett Favre: "Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center?"

Nancy New replied: "Nah. Oh yeah, the Governor is fully on board!"

Now, it is not known if these texts are real as we live in a day and age where photoshopping is at its peak. But still, they appear to be damning.

The volleyball center in question is located at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre's daughter played the sport. The NFL legend was credited with leading the campaign to get funds for this volleyball stadium.

Anna Wolfe, a writer for Mississippi Today News, posted alleged text messages that show Favre getting paid for no-show speeches as a way to get more money for the volleyball project.

Phil Bryant, the Governor of Mississippi, allegedly helped the former Packers star get the needed funds for his volleyball center. They supposedly came through the welfare funds that had been put aside for families in need.

No charges have been laid against Brett Favre yet

While New has plead guilty to 13 felonies relating to the welfare fraud scandal, the former Packers quarterback has, at the time of writing, not been charged with anything. Nor has Phil Bryant been.

Whether that changes or not remains to be seen, but this is one of the biggest fraud cases in the state and Brett Favre's off-field activities are again in the news. In 2020, the quarterback stated that he did not receive money for any obligations that he didn't honor.

This story shows no signs of slowing down and Brett Favre's reputation has clearly taken a huge hit because of it.

