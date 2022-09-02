Brett Favre Mississippi welfare fund fraud: FBI investigates NFL HoF in $70 million scandal

The twists and turns of the Brett Favre welfare fund fraud continued this week, with the FBI now getting involved in the legal entanglement. NBC News reported that Brett Favre has been questioned by the FBI about his involvement in the Mississippi welfare money scandal.

The Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly received $1.1 million in welfare funds in 2017 and 2018 to make motivational speeches. The money came from funds that were supposed to go towards helping families in need.

While the Green Bay Packers legend has not been formally charged with a crime, the FBI has seemingly interviewed Favre all the same.

What is the Brett Favre Mississippi welfare fund fraud?

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Brett Favre's Mississippi welfare fund story goes back to 2020. A Mississippi auditor alleged that nearly $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare funds were funneled elsewhere. The auditor linked the funds to Favre, former WWE star Ted DiBiase, and former college football star Marcus Dupree. The money was supposed to be directed towards helping needy families in the country's poorest state.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a civil lawsuit in the case against 38 individuals and entities. The lawsuit alleges misappropriation of funds that were supposed to be for the alleviation of poverty in the state.

When it comes to Brett Favre's involvement in the scandal, the Hall of Famer reportedly paid back the $1.1 million he received from the state. However, the Packers icon still owes the state of Mississippi $228,000 in interest.

Favre has maintained his innocence throughout the scandal. In a series of tweets in October 2021, the retired quarterback said:

"As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor claims."

"I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I have shared all that I know, which is that I was paid for three years of commercials that I did, and I paid taxes on the money, as I should."

While the scandal has been playing out slowly, the incident has recently shifted back into the limelight. Mississippi fired former U.S. attorney Brad Pigott, who was investigating the case.

How much is Brett Favre worth?

According to Spotrac, the three-time NFL MVP made nearly $138 million in 20 years in the NFL. This was during his time with the Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings. Celebrity Net Worth has Favre's worth pegged at $100 million.

How old was Brett Favre when he retired?

In 2010, after playing a record 299 consecutive games in a career spanning 302 total games, Favre retired at 41 years old. He threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns during his career.

He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

