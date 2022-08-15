Brett Favre's $24 million scandal in Mississippi destroyed his legacy as an NFL icon

Brett Favre's Hall of Fame legacy is in danger following the Mississippi funds scandal.

Favre is one of the best players in NFL history, having played 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He has remained in the public eye since being out of the league following the 2010 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite allegations that he sent explicit photos to NFL sideline reporter Jenn Sterger, his popularity didn't suffer at all.

However, it took an over $20 million scandal involving Favre's home state of Mississippi to cast a heavy blow to his legacy.

Dent May @dentmay The welfare scandal unfolding in Mississippi right now is amazing. $94 million misappropriated. Brett Favre and a WWE wrestler implicated. I need to see the entire state government in prison and a movie made about this The welfare scandal unfolding in Mississippi right now is amazing. $94 million misappropriated. Brett Favre and a WWE wrestler implicated. I need to see the entire state government in prison and a movie made about this

The former Packers quarterback is connected to a compounded and comprehensive welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi. Reactions from Mississippi citizens as well as Americans in general could cause long-term harm to Favre as an NFL hero.

In 2020, it was revealed that up to $94 million in federal funds set aside to aid endangered people in the state of Mississippi was used inappropriately and, in some cases, against the law.

Mississippi’s state appraiser, Shad White, has described the embezzlement, which led to six people being criminally prosecuted, as the “largest public fraud in state history.”

White issued calls for the return of an excess of $77 million in misused taxpayer money given out under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program in 2021.

Brett Favre and his role in the scandal

Brett Favre at the American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The Mississippi Community Education Center paid the quarterback $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for speaking at promotional engagements and autograph signings. White has said there was no proof that the three-time All-Pro was aware the money came from misspent government subsidies and hasn’t faced criminal charges over any of the claims.

In 2020, Brett Favre insisted that he never received money for obligations he didn’t meet. He maintained that his foundation has made a contribution of nearly $10 million to unfortunate children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

Brett Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, and it seems as though his NFL legacy is under scrutiny. Despite his denial of involvement, those who saw Favre as their hero and an icon are possibly questioning his status off the field as well.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Guardian and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Has Brett Favre's legacy been affected by the Mississippi welfare scandal? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12