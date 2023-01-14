WATCH: Bodycam footage shows slain student Kaylee Goncalves speaking to cops months before Idaho murders

On January 12, Thursday, Law & Crime released a footage of Idaho massacre victim Kaylee Goncalves speaking to authorities on September 2, just a bit over two months before she was murdered.

On November 13, University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves was killed along with three others in their home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho. The other victims were Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

In the recently released surveillance footage, Moscow authorities can be seen approaching Kaylee Goncalves at the King Road address in response to a noise complaint. Goncalves and her friends were reportedly having a party at the time.

During the authorities' conversation with Kaylee Goncalves, she confirmed that she was a resident of the King Road home, and that she would make an effort to keep the noise down. The officer eventually left the scene after giving Goncalves a verbal warning.

Officers confronted Kaylee Goncalves regarding a noise complaint two months before her death

In the footage, Kaylee Goncalves can be heard telling the officer that she believed they were there due to a noise complaint.

Morgan Romero TV @MorganRomeroTV



As the attention turns to the suspect & court hearings in the I asked Kaylee Goncalves’ mom for more photos of her beautiful daughter & this was one she passed along.As the attention turns to the suspect & court hearings in the #IdahoFour murders, we have to make sure the young people who were killed stay at the forefront of this story I asked Kaylee Goncalves’ mom for more photos of her beautiful daughter & this was one she passed along.As the attention turns to the suspect & court hearings in the #IdahoFour murders, we have to make sure the young people who were killed stay at the forefront of this story 💛 https://t.co/FUnm1eS2XP

The officer answered:

“Nothing against having a party [but] once neighbors start calling in, then we have an issue.”

He further spoke about how having a party was not a problem in itself, but they couldn't disturb the neighbors:

“Once I have neighbors calling in, your music's too loud, you’re disturbing the peace. There's nothing against having parties, having people who are over the age to drink, but again, once we start disturbing the neighbors, we have an issue.”

After Goncalves confirmed that she would address the noise, the officer explained that if he needed to return to the scene, he would give her a fine that would cost between $300 and $400.

“I don’t want to give that to you. That being said, this is your place, I’m going to hold you responsible. Because it is your place, you’re also responsible for everyone here."

KrisKardash @krisskardashian 🏽



I wonder if this is how she had “ties” to Bryan Kohberger 🤔 Kaylee Goncalves at WSU PullmanI wonder if this is how she had “ties” to Bryan Kohberger 🤔 Kaylee Goncalves at WSU Pullman👇🏽I wonder if this is how she had “ties” to Bryan Kohberger 🤔 https://t.co/ykCbtNtFgb

He continued further by saying:

“So I’m gonna grab your info and if I have to come back here, a $300-something ticket is coming your way. I’d much rather you spend that $300 on beer or something fun rather than a noise ticket.”

The incident is unrelated to the slayings. However, Moscow authorities probably released it in an effort to spread surveillance footage and photos to the public, in case any potential witnesses could step forward to provide them with a tip.

The Goncalves family responds to the victim's death

In an interview with KTVB, Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, discussed his thoughts after the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology graduate suspected in the killings.

He said:

"I feel relief. It was nearly seven weeks of absolutely no clear guidance that we were on the right track. We knew there was evidence but all that can mean nothing until you have a face and a person or personality to put it towards."

𝕆𝔾𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕢𝕦𝕖𝕖𝕟 ♏︎☼ @OGscorpioqueen #kayleegoncalves #madisonmogen #idahohomicide #moscowhomicide Maddie & Kaylee together forever. It’s not much but maybe there is some sort of peace in knowing they weren’t alone, and they are up there together forever. Rest easy beautiful Angels. 🤍🕊️ Maddie & Kaylee together forever. It’s not much but maybe there is some sort of peace in knowing they weren’t alone, and they are up there together forever. Rest easy beautiful Angels. 🤍🕊️💐 #kayleegoncalves #madisonmogen #idahohomicide #moscowhomicide https://t.co/9tJrZ3MkK0

KTVB added that the younger Goncalves was killed in the same bed as her friend, Madison Mogen.

Poll : 0 votes