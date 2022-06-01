WATCH: Court TV accuses Johnny Depp of 'threatening' Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft in viral footage

Unseen footage from actor Johnny Depp's high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has surfaced online and sparked controversy.

On May 31, an Instagram user named Def Noodles posted a video on his handle where the 58-year-old star is seen sitting in the Fairfax, Virginia court while conversing with someone from Amber Heard's side of the room.

Reporting this, Court TV anchor Chanley Painter stated in a news segment that the eight-second courtroom footage suggests that Depp is allegedly threatening Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft from his desk.

In the footage shared on TV, Painter insinuated that the Pirates of the Caribbean star's body language and hand movements suggested that he was provoking Bredehoft to fight.

Speaking to his co-anchor Vinnie Politan, Painter stated:

“So I’m sitting in the court room as you probably saw and it’s a very long side bar, right before Camille starts her cross examination, we’re all sitting there keeping busy. I notice Johnny Depp turning his body, looking this direction past Ben Chew. And I’m wondering who he’s looking at, and I see Elaine.”

Analysing the alleged "threatening" footage further, he said:

“This is him turning his body, and see him leaning forward, he’s looking at Elaine Bredehoft, who’s sitting at counsel table. And he starts motioning like ‘Come on over! Wanna fight? Come on over.’ And then Ben puts his arm on him, like ‘Calm down’. And he kind of laughs it off and turns around.”

As per 7News, an Amber Heard admirer posted the clip on Reddit, claiming Depp was "threatening" in the video.

Social media reactions on Johnny Depp's alleged "threatening" video

After Def Noodles posted the clip of Chanley Painter and Vinnie Politan suggesting Johnny Depp was provoking Elaine Bredehoft, many Instagram users bashed Heard's PR, which they alleged was behind this reporting. Several users also stated that Johnny was not talking to Heard's lawyer, but her sister Whitney Henriquez, who was also present in court.

Others bashed the reporters for dubbing Depp's body language threatening, since in the video, he can be seen smiling.

Heard and Depp met for the first time while filming The Rum Diary. They began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Their marriage, however, ended in 2017 after Heard filed a restraining order against Depp.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor is suing the 36-year-old Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she published on The Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Although she did not specifically mention Depp, his attorneys implied that she was referring to him and how the piece had harmed his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100 million.

