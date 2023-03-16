Watch: Emma Myers turns Jennifer Garner into a CARAT with the Fighting dance challenge, SEVENTEEN responds

Wednesday actress Emma Myers seems to have successfully turned Jennifer Garner into a SEVENTEEN fan too. On March 15, Myers shared a video in which she was teaching the Alias actress the steps to the Fighting dance challenge by BSS, aka BooSeokSoon.

The video quickly went viral in the CARAT fandom. They commented on how the Wednesday actress was recruiting more fans in SEVENTEEN’s fandom by making them participate in its subunit, BSS’ comeback song.

allyson @vernonlovebot if you told me yesterday that i would see jennifer garner dancing to fighting by booseoksoon, i would have laughed at you but thanks to emma myers our carat representative i am witnessing something surreal if you told me yesterday that i would see jennifer garner dancing to fighting by booseoksoon, i would have laughed at you but thanks to emma myers our carat representative i am witnessing something surreal https://t.co/sxFD02FQp5

Emma Myers recently made headlines for publicly showing love to the HOT singers on multiple occasions. She revealed that her favorite member was HOSHI and even got a shoutout from him.

This time as well, the K-pop idol group re-shared Jennifer Garner’s Instagram story and thanked the Wednesday actress for “spreading the love.”

CARATs love Emma Myers turning other Hollywood actress into a SEVENTEEN fan as they both dance to BSS’ Fighting

Emma Myers showcasing love for SEVENTEEN once again went viral in the CARAT fandom. Not just fans, but even the 13-member idol group noticed the video and acknowledged it on their Instagram. Already known as the most successful CARAT, the Wednesday actress recently went viral for explaining the meaning of the group on Jimmy Fallon's show.

Taking things up a notch, the 20-year-old actress taught Jennifer Garner, her co-star in the comedy movie Family Leave, the steps to BSS’ Fighting challenge. Instead of just the hook choreography, the now-viral video captured the duo dancing to the song from the pre-chorus too.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner also posted the hook choreography video with Emma Myers on her Instagram account. Reposting it on her story, she tagged SEVENTEEN and captioned it as:

“How’d we do, @saythename_17?”

cine ᙏ̤̫ @dadeuthannie seventeen you will always be famous jennifer garner and emma did fighting haeyaji challengeseventeen you will always be famous jennifer garner and emma did fighting haeyaji challenge 😭😭😭 seventeen you will always be famous https://t.co/7d03BSUNyN

As fans made it trend on Twitter, SEVENTEEN seemed to have noticed the video and reshared it on their own account. They thanked Emma Myers for her love and hoped the 13 Going on 30 actress had fun.

svt contents @svtcontents



"@.ememyers Thank you Emma for spreading the love 🫶🏻

@.jennifer.garner Hope you had funnn! " #INSTAGRAM ] 230316 SEVENTEEN Official"@.ememyers Thank you Emma for spreading the love 🫶🏻@.jennifer.garner Hope you had funnn! [#INSTAGRAM] 230316 SEVENTEEN Official"@.ememyers Thank you Emma for spreading the love 🫶🏻@.jennifer.garner Hope you had funnn! 👏❤️" https://t.co/IpyY7SkZYB

The CARAT fandom was naturally in celebration as they couldn’t stop gushing over the Wednesday actress making another popular Hollywood actress dance to Fighting. The dance challenge was so sudden and unbelievable, that one fan mentioned that it was "insane" while another said that it was "the least thing" they had expected to see this year.

Check out how they reacted to the duo’s dance challenge below:

kaia @ahnselca jennifer garner doing fighting haeyaji challenge is the least thing i expect to happen in 2023 jennifer garner doing fighting haeyaji challenge is the least thing i expect to happen in 2023 https://t.co/tW6d65yOy9

allyson @vernonlovebot twitter.com/vernonlovebot/… allyson @vernonlovebot if you told me yesterday that i would see jennifer garner dancing to fighting by booseoksoon, i would have laughed at you but thanks to emma myers our carat representative i am witnessing something surreal if you told me yesterday that i would see jennifer garner dancing to fighting by booseoksoon, i would have laughed at you but thanks to emma myers our carat representative i am witnessing something surreal https://t.co/sxFD02FQp5 this is insaneee JENNIFER GARNER KNOWS SEVENTEEN this is insaneee JENNIFER GARNER KNOWS SEVENTEEN 😭😭 twitter.com/vernonlovebot/… https://t.co/dQFTSPSbMP

ZAR @Z0LIZA SEVENTEEN is getting too famous what do you mean Jennifer garner knows them and is doing the fighting challenge SEVENTEEN is getting too famous what do you mean Jennifer garner knows them and is doing the fighting challenge https://t.co/mLgvEf94qw

for bss @bssthinker jennifer garner??? booseoksoon you are SO famous (thank you emma) jennifer garner??? booseoksoon you are SO famous (thank you emma) https://t.co/g3KC0QKd71

♡ @hongcheols JENNIFER GARNER doing the fighting choreo i don't think you understand how huge this is.

JENNIFER GARNER doing the fighting choreo i don't think you understand how huge this is.https://t.co/6A0DmGo0UJ

headspace not the best ❣️ @iammisscharlene like, there's a special kind of magic in having someone like jennifer garner learning about seventeen from emma myers, and having fun with the experience in the fullest. this is wholesome at it's BEST. like, there's a special kind of magic in having someone like jennifer garner learning about seventeen from emma myers, and having fun with the experience in the fullest. this is wholesome at it's BEST. https://t.co/XXqN6TU8l0

danai ఇ HYUNE DAY D-4 @hyunlazania is that THE jennifer garner with emma myers or am i tripping? is that THE jennifer garner with emma myers or am i tripping? https://t.co/dCKTqbmwID

jus (mingyu’s gf) @soowoogyu what in the multiverse of madness —- jennifer garner dancing to fighting? oh bss u are icons what in the multiverse of madness —- jennifer garner dancing to fighting? oh bss u are icons https://t.co/UoVG6y30Cy

Meanwhile, Emma Myers rose to stardom with Netflix’s Wednesday, where she played the role of Enid. K-pop fans also quickly discovered that she was a CARAT, who not only attended the group’s Be The Sun concert last year, but even got multiple replies from SEVENTEEN online.

The HOT singers held their three-night fan meeting called 2023 SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND on March 10, 11 and 12. On the first day of the event, the leader S.COUPS revealed that the group is making a comeback in April. Exact details and dates for the same are yet to be officially announced.

Poll : 0 votes