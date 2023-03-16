Watch: Emma Myers turns Jennifer Garner into a CARAT with the Fighting dance challenge, SEVENTEEN responds

Wednesday actress Emma Myers seems to have successfully turned Jennifer Garner into a SEVENTEEN fan too. On March 15, Myers shared a video in which she was teaching the Alias actress the steps to the Fighting dance challenge by BSS, aka BooSeokSoon.
The video quickly went viral in the CARAT fandom. They commented on how the Wednesday actress was recruiting more fans in SEVENTEEN’s fandom by making them participate in its subunit, BSS’ comeback song.
Emma Myers recently made headlines for publicly showing love to the HOT singers on multiple occasions. She revealed that her favorite member was HOSHI and even got a shoutout from him.
This time as well, the K-pop idol group re-shared Jennifer Garner’s Instagram story and thanked the Wednesday actress for “spreading the love.”
CARATs love Emma Myers turning other Hollywood actress into a SEVENTEEN fan as they both dance to BSS’ Fighting
Emma Myers showcasing love for SEVENTEEN once again went viral in the CARAT fandom. Not just fans, but even the 13-member idol group noticed the video and acknowledged it on their Instagram. Already known as the most successful CARAT, the Wednesday actress recently went viral for explaining the meaning of the group on Jimmy Fallon's show.
Taking things up a notch, the 20-year-old actress taught Jennifer Garner, her co-star in the comedy movie Family Leave, the steps to BSS’ Fighting challenge. Instead of just the hook choreography, the now-viral video captured the duo dancing to the song from the pre-chorus too.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner also posted the hook choreography video with Emma Myers on her Instagram account. Reposting it on her story, she tagged SEVENTEEN and captioned it as:
“How’d we do, @saythename_17?”
As fans made it trend on Twitter, SEVENTEEN seemed to have noticed the video and reshared it on their own account. They thanked Emma Myers for her love and hoped the 13 Going on 30 actress had fun.
The CARAT fandom was naturally in celebration as they couldn’t stop gushing over the Wednesday actress making another popular Hollywood actress dance to Fighting. The dance challenge was so sudden and unbelievable, that one fan mentioned that it was "insane" while another said that it was "the least thing" they had expected to see this year.
Check out how they reacted to the duo’s dance challenge below:
Meanwhile, Emma Myers rose to stardom with Netflix’s Wednesday, where she played the role of Enid. K-pop fans also quickly discovered that she was a CARAT, who not only attended the group’s Be The Sun concert last year, but even got multiple replies from SEVENTEEN online.
The HOT singers held their three-night fan meeting called 2023 SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND on March 10, 11 and 12. On the first day of the event, the leader S.COUPS revealed that the group is making a comeback in April. Exact details and dates for the same are yet to be officially announced.