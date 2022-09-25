Watch: First Emily In Paris season 3 trailer has Lily Collins dealing with a bad haircut

Netflix unveiled a teaser for season 3 of Emily in Paris at TUDUM, its global fan event on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The short clip witnessed the protagonist, Emily (played by Lily Collins), get a haircut. This could be interpreted as a total makeover for the upcoming season as well.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is set to premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2022.

The teaser began with Emily facing the veranda only to be revealed in the next scene that she is still in Paris. This might come as a big relief to fans of the show, who were left speculating whether or not she would decide to stay back in France - a cliffhanger from season 2.

Addressing the same, Emily said:

"This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make. This is just something that I have to do."

The next scene saw Emily chop her hair as she went in for a drastic makeover and opted for bangs. She exclaimed, "It's Paris," as Mindy (Ashley Park) seemed to detest her decision.

Read on to learn more about season 3 of Emily in Paris.

The new haircut could welcome a new Emily in Emily in Paris season 3

Fashion has been a metaphor for every emotion of Emily in Paris ever since the series' inception in 2020. Similarly, Emily's new haircut could symbolize a new beginning in the protagonist's personal as well as professional life.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in December 2021, and expanded its horizons in terms of character development. The show, which was initially focused on just Emily from Chicago, brought characters into its fold that were on the sidelines. This includes Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulie), Camille (Camille Razat), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

The second season ended with a cliffhanger after Emily had seemingly changed her decision regarding staying back in Paris and taking up a job offer from Sylvie. The change of heart followed her confession to Gabriel about her feelings, which were soon met with the realization that Camille and Gabriel had reconciled and moved in together.

The much-awaited teaser for season 3 has put the rumors and the tensions to rest since Emily will be staying back in Paris. This also means she will probably take up the job with Sylvie.

What remains to be seen is the turn that Emily and Alfie's relationship will take, since the latter was supposed to go off to London but stayed back just for Emily.

While the storyline around Alfie is unclear, the teaser did feature Gabriel, who asked Emily if she was okay. In response, Emily said:

"They're just bangs. Okay? Sometimes people cut bangs when everything is fine."

This hinted that Emily and Gabriel could have finally decided to just stay friends.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 21, 2022.

