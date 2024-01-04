Watch: Florida teen Derek Rosa allegedly confessing to brutally stabbing mom

13-year-old Derek Rosa has been accused of killing his mother, Irina Garcia, on October 12, 2023. More recently, a footage has been released that captured Rosa confessing to the cops about apparently stabbed Garcia to death with a kitchen knife. Authorities confirmed that Rosa has been held at Metro West Detention Center and is being charged as an adult.

The incident involving the teen has left the entire community in shock. A relative has described the suspect as a good kid, stating that they weren't aware of what had prompted him to take this drastic action. Rosa has been charged with murder in connection to Irina Garcia's death.

Florida teenage boy, Derek Rosa, is being charged as an adult for allegedly killing his mother

The incident reportedly took place on October 12, when Irina Garcia was allegedly stabbed about 46 times by her own son. Shortly before the fatal stabbing, a baby monitor captured the 39-year-old woman holding her two-week-old baby. Derek Rosa, Garcia's teenage son, was also in the house at that moment.

In a recently released footage, Rosa has been seen confessing to authorities that he had allegedly stabbed Garcia when the baby was sleeping in a crib next to the bed. NBC 6 South Florida obtained the footage where the suspect also added that he had apparently used a big knife to execute the brutal attack. The DA's Office shared the picture of the knife covered with blood stains, which was likely used in the stabbing.

In the footage dated October 13, officers asked Derek Rosa if Garcia was sleeping during the attack. To this, he replied,

"Yeah, she was sleeping."

The footage also captured the suspect pointing at his bloody hands and the area in the neck where he allegedly stabbed Garcia. He allegedly sent a smiling selfie to a friend moments after the attack.

Prosecutors believe the suspect should be in an adult prison

The entire community, including relatives of the victim and the perpetrator, have expressed shock regarding the October 12 incident. A relative told Local10,

"Derek is a good boy. Affectionate, loving. This is not like Derek. No one knows Derek like we know him. And this is not Derek, so you know."

While relatives claimed that Derek Rosa did not have any history of mental issues, prosecutors have found his behavior towards Garcia's murder was quite disturbing. They also claimed that the suspect allegedly took photos of his mother's deceased body, and insisted that he should be held in an adult prison. The selfies were eventually released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

During an interrogation, Rosa told officers,

"I called my friend to tell them what happened and I decided to tell them goodbye."

When the incident took place, Garcia's husband, who is also Derek's stepfather, was not in town. Upon being asked about the motive behind the stabbing, Rosa stated that he required an attorney. Another relevant fact in the case is that, it was Derek Rosa who made the 911 call after the attack on October 12.