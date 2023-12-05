What did Vladislav Deshkovich do? Charges explored as Brooklyn political volunteer arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother

Brooklyn political volunteer, Vladislav Deshkovich, 30, was accused of allegedly fatally stabbing his mother, Inna Deshkovich. Neighbors are currently coping with the loss of the 52-year-old and reported that they heard her scream and rushed to check on her.

The incident reportedly took place at the duo's Brooklyn house on Friday, December 1, 2023. According to officials, the victim was stabbed a number of times in the neck. Deshkovich, however, claimed that he only punched her after the two got into an argument about money.

Authorities charged Vladislav Deshkovich for allegedly stabbing his mother to death at their Brooklyn residence

30-year-old Vladislav Deshkovich was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his mother on Friday. The mother-son duo was reportedly arguing over money when the situation turned violent.

Law&Crime reported that authorities responded to a house on 93rd Street in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, on Friday at about 7:30 pm local time. This came after they received reports about an assault inside the house.

Upon their arrival, cops discovered the unresponsive victim with multiple stab wounds in the neck. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News reported that several neighbors rushed to check on Inna Deshkovich after hearing her screams. A neighbor, Mitchell Jakuboski, reportedly said:

"Speaking to some of the neighbors, they said they heard her screaming."

Jakuboski spoke about another neighbor, who went to check on the family, and said:

"She came up and knocked on the door. The son answered the door and he said, 'oh, I hit my mother in the head. I gotta take her to the hospital,' and he shut the door."

As per the New York Post, during a brief hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Jordan Rossman shed light on the case. They stated that Vladislav reportedly stabbed his mother in the neck and shoulder about seven times and stabbed her three times in the face as well.

"The defendant is accused of stabbing his mother to death yesterday. He went to his mother’s apartment and stabbed her approximately seven times in the neck and the shoulder and three times in the face," they said.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. While his defense lawyer requested bail, Judge Archana Rao denied the same and the suspect was ordered to remain in custody, as per the New York Post.

Neighbors stated that they saw an ambulance and police cars near the house the day the horrific incident took place. Jakuboski further spoke about the victim and said:

"I'm shocked that this happened. She was such a sweet lady... I'm gonna miss her. I really am."

The victim was reportedly a doctor in Russia or Belarus and was working hard to obtain a license in the US, Jakuboski mentioned. The suspect, on the other hand, had political aspirations. He reportedly wished to run for state Senate, as per his social media account. He also volunteered for City Councilman Ari Kagan, as per the New York Post.

He has now been charged with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Further details about the case are currently awaited.