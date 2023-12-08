“Watch it get sold out again”: Fans hilariously react as BTS’ Jungkook gives a fridge tour showcasing his alcohol collection on his Weverse LIVE

BTS' Jungkook has been riding on the massive wave of success from his solo endeavor; however, it seems to have come to an end. The singer behind the enormously successful solo album GOLDEN came online on Weverse to bid farewell to his beloved ARMY one last time before he enlists in the military on December 12, 2023.

During the December 8, 2023, live stream, the singer talked about working on future projects, had a goodbye drink with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and actor Cha Eunwoo, gifted Eunwoo a military watch, and more. Jungkook also gave his fans a tour of his alcohol cabinet and flaunted his impeccable liquor collection.

Fans went on a laughing fest as they saw their favorite idol give them a tour of his fridge through Weverse LIVE. After the tour, many tweeted that the branded alcohol would get sold out across the globe in no time.

Fans go wild after seeing "Hobi's Sprite" in Jungkook's fridge

The singer of the Billboard Charts topping tracks Seven and Standing Next To You gave fans a tour of his fridge after arranging it while fans witnessed the funny situation. Jungkook emphasized that things didn't turn out as he had hoped since he intended to drink a lot before joining the military. After making his hilarious confession, the musician got the idea to arrange his fridge to display his liquor stockpile to his followers.

He had a fridge full of branded alcohol like Japanese whiskey Yamazaki from the House of Suntory, several bottles of expensive Japanese whiskey Kakubin, Hibiki, Black Label, and sherry-oak scotch whiskey Macallan 12, among other high-end brands. The collection also sported several cans of Coca-Cola and Cloop sparkling water.

Astute followers quickly noted on X (formerly Twitter) that they were reminded of J-Hope by a single can of Sprite soft drink. J-Hope, who is also renowned for having the lowest tolerance for alcohol among his members, is widely known to the BTS ARMY for his love of Sprite.

The outcome was an X meme frenzy among followers, who joked that the lone Sprite can in a fridge corner represented lonely AMRYs while others said it was for "Hobi hyung." At the same time, the rest of the fans went wild at seeing Jungkook's fridge full of expensive alcohol but zero food items.

Apart from the hilarious moments between Jungkook and his ARMYs, the singer mentioned working on a future project that may be released in 2024. The Hate You singer further mentioned that there is another project that he could film only half of since he shaved his head off too soon. He added that he would complete it once he comes back in 2025.

Fans eagerly anticipate amazing content from the singer as they speculate it will be a second album or a Festa song for BTS' anniversary in 2024.