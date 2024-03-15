Watch: Newly released bodycam video showed former Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism caught passed out in car refusing a sobriety test

Former Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in October 2022 in connection to a crash while intoxicated. In December 2023, he entered a guilty plea to a DWI charge. Recently, bodycam footage has emerged, capturing him passed out in a vehicle and refusing to take a sobriety test.

Last month, authorities determined there was enough evidence to revoke Chism's license. During a hearing on Monday, the former sheriff admitted to having struggled with alcohol in the past but claimed that he underwent treatment and refrained from drinking alcohol after June 2023.

Bodycam footage captured ex-sheriff Clay Chism resisting a sobriety test during 2022 DWI arrest

In a car crash dating back to October 2022, then-sheriff Clay Chism was arrested by police, appearing to be intoxicated. The moments were captured in bodycam footage recently released. He was initially charged with DWI and resisting arrest.

After entering a guilty plea in 2023, the prosecutor agreed to drop the resisting arrest charge. Surveillance footage also captured him running into a set of concrete barriers while driving his truck.

Chism is then seen reversing and colliding with the barriers all over again. The news station reported that Moberly Travel Center employees were the ones to call 911. Shortly before 8 pm local time, cops reached the site. Upon arrival, they discovered Clay Chism lying on the driver's seat.

He told the officers that he was "good" when they asked him if all was fine with him. Officers responded to that by saying,

"Well, right now, you’re past a little bit of good."

He was then seen trying to convince the responders that he was not driving the vehicle.

Chism could face probation, suspension, or permanent revocation of his license

Columbia DUI attorney Ben Faber revealed that an important factor in the case was whether the keys were in the ignition. Faber said,

"If the car’s turned over, if the engine is running, then you’re operating. It doesn’t matter if you’re in gear, it doesn’t matter if you’re on the highway, in a parking lot, if you’re in a car that’s running and you’re drunk, then you’re [driving while intoxicated]."

After some initial interaction, the police asked Clay Chism to step out of the truck. However, he kept telling them that he wasn't driving it. An officer then reportedly had to pull him out. Reportedly, he didn't agree to a breath test, and police later didn't obtain a warrant to draw his blood for analysis.

Faber said,

"I don’t think they needed breath or blood. I don’t think they needed a number to prosecute Mr. Chism successfully. I think the video sort of speaks for itself."

During the Monday hearing, Chism mentioned that he is currently attending sessions with a social worker to deal with these issues. Authorities have not yet determined the former sheriff's punishment.