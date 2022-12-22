WATCH: Officials release new bodycam video showing fatal 2021 La Habra shooting

On Tuesday, December 20, California prosecutors released footage of the fatal 2021 La Habra shooting, in which 22-year-old suspect Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran was killed by police officers in a gun battle outside the La Habra police department headquarters.

In the footage of the incident, recorded via the bodycam of officer Mark Milward, he and officer Abigail Fox can be seen approaching Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran outside of a building.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene after a woman claimed that Tran had been tailing her car. They requested that Tran pull up outside of the La Habra police department headquarters, where they confronted him.

Tran, who left his car upon Milward and Fox's arrival, had a brief verbal exchange with the officers. After Milward turned his back, Tran allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at the officer.

As Milward collapsed on the floor, Fox fired five shots at Tran, with one bullet fatally striking him in the head. Prosecutors have cleared both officers of wrongdoing in connection to the shooting.

Tran had several drugs in his system at the time of the La Habra shooting

In an official letter that Senior Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman wrote to police Chief Adam Foster, he provided an account of the moment Milward was shot and why Fox believed deadly force was necessary under the circumstances.

Murillo @64Murillo @ocxhoods @LaPuente626sgv Women rly ain't safe. Dude had a gun on em tailgating a women.

Feldman's letter stated:

“One round pierced Officer Milward’s bulletproof vest, striking him in the right upper chest causing him to fall to the ground. Officer Milward would recover from the gunshot."

The letter continued:

“Officer Fox did not have time to de-escalate the situation or use less-lethal force because Tran was already firing at Officer Milward."

The Orange County District Attorney's office described the moment Fox killed Tran.

The statement read:

"(Fox) drew her gun and fired five rounds in rapid succession at Tran. (One bullet) struck him in the head and caused him to fall to the ground."

Young Kim @RepYoungKim LaHabraPD @LaHabraPD ***Press Release Regarding Officer Involved Shooting*** My heart breaks hearing of last night's shooting at the La Habra Police Department, and I'm praying for the injured officer, the Department and our community. Thank you "Mr. La Habra" Councilman James Gomez and @lahabrapd for updates as we wait to learn more.

In additional footage following the shooting, Milward can be seen lying on the ground as Fox stands over him, aiming her firearm at a deceased Tran in case the suspect got back up.

In footage recorded from Fox's bodycam, she can be heard telling authorities and paramedics to move Milward from the space as they tend to the officer.

The Associated Press reported that in the aftermath of the La Habra shooting, autopsies revealed that Tran had several drugs in his system, including amphetamine, marijuana, and methamphetamine. Officers reported that the woman he was accused of following was not known to him prior to that day.

Eric Anthony Licas @EricLicas Plywood covers a doors to La Habra Police HQ on Euclid, where a shooting left one person dead and an LHPD officer wounded. What may have been a bullet hole on the frame is filled with silicone. Spent candles and discarded gloves lay on the floor a few feet away. @ocregister

As per ABC, Tran's firearm was identified as a "ghost gun," as it had no serial number. Officials believe it was a Glock-style 9mm semi-automatic pistol, most likely purchased on the black market.

